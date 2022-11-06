The World’s Tallest Woman Flies in an Airplane for the First Time in Her Life

Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, has held the title of the World's Tallest Woman since 2014 for her 7ft height. Gelgi, a native of Turkey grew up with a genetic disorder known as Weaver Syndrome which causes rapid growth.

According to sources, Gelgi uses a wheelchair or walker to mobilize herself anywhere due to her disability. The rare genetic condition causes accelerated growth and remarkably advanced bone age. But it also results in limited mobility of the joints, instability when walking, and difficulties in breathing and swallowing.

Gelgi flew from Istanbul to San Francisco for the very first time in her life after the airline converted six seats into a stretcher to fit her height. She intends to spend six months in the United States to further her career and work in a collaboration with Guinness World Record.

According to Guinness, Gelgi stands at approximately 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in). She has also broken Guinness World Record for having the longest finger, the longest hands, and the longest back of a living female person.

Gelgi says she's always had a dream to be in the Guinness World Records and that dream was first attained at the age of 17 when she became the tallest female teenager at 7ft 0.09.

Despite all the criticism about her height, Gelgi says she likes being tall and doesn't pay attention to

“Being a record-holder is a very amazing thing. I know that only the special people can make it and I know I’m one of them now.”negative judgments. She says, “I like being different from everyone else. It’s interesting and makes me feel special. It also provides me with easy access to high places, and looking down at people from above isn’t a bad thing either!”

Gelgi is a software developer, an activist, and a public speaker. She has a passion for fiction crime books and swimming. She said she's excited about the future and looks forward to more travels by air.

Unfortunately, Weaver Syndrome has no cure. However, Gelgi has reached her maximum height and as such, she will not beat the Tallest Living Person in the world, Sultan Kösen, whose height is 8ft 3 in.