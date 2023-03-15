Lowest Costs For Medigap Plan G Reported In 2023 Price Index

Jesse Slome

2023 Medigap Price Index reveals lowest costs for Medicare Supplement coverage in 10 top metro areas.Photo byAmerican Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

The author is director of the Association and receives a salary for conducting research and consumer educational efforts. AAMSI does not earn any commissions but is supported by insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance products.

Rates for many Medicare Supplement policies increased 6 percent compared to 2022 according to new analysis conducted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

The 2023 Medicare Supplement Price Index reports the lowest and highest rates for men and women turning age 65. The analysis shares Medigap Plan G premiums across 10 major U.S. markets. AAMSI previously reported that Plan G is the most popular choice among seniors turning 65 and opting for Medicare Supplement (Medigap) coverage.

“Medigap rates increased in 28 of the 40 results,” reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. “However, in 10 instances, there is a nominal decrease in the lowest monthly rates available.”

The lowest available rates for Medigap continue to be available in Dallas. “A woman turning 65 can find Plan G coverage for as little as $99 a month,” Slome shares. “By comparison, the lowest cost for a woman living in Manhattan is $282. In Los Angeles, the lowest monthly premium available is $143.”

Highest available premiums were found in Phoenix and New York City. “One insurer charges men turning age 65 just over $532 monthly for Plan G coverage,” Slome notes. “That is significantly higher than the $397 rate we reported in 2022 and more than 4 times the cost of the lowest available cost.”

The Medicare insurance expert explained the increased importance of Medicare comparison shopping. “The spread between the lowest and highest available prices increased and typically is at least 100 to 200 percent. In some markets there are 20 different insurers offering Medigap policies which can make comparison shopping more difficult.”

Access the 2023 Medigap Plan G lowest costs for top cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. To see the Price Index report go to www.medicaresupp.org/2023-PlanG/. The report shows the lowest and highest policy costs for men and women turning age 65.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.

The organization makes available a free online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. “Medicare is a national program but plan options are local,” Slome stresses. “It pays to speak with at least one local pro before making this important decision.”

Jesse Slome is Executive Director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance and American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. He is an expert in insurance and financial planning matters and author of over 50 consumer guides.

Los Angeles, CA
