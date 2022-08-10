What To Do At The State Fair in August

Jessamyn Dodd

Aug 8, 2022

As the summer wraps up and children prepare to return to school, the State Fair at Santa Anita Park will run until Aug 20. The fair is one of many events going on this month.

The State Fair Entertainment at Santa Anita Park runs until Aug 20, 2022.

  • Extreme Dogs - Rescue dogs run agility courses, and perform tricks and extreme stunts.
  • Spider-man impersonators from Avast Entertainment run superhero training shows for kids. Attendees have the ability to take photos and interact with the performers at no additional cost.
  • Pig races- bet for free in a series of small dogs, and miniature pigs racing to the finish line where soft serve ice cream awaits them. Winners are entered into a raffle for a tee shirt and hat.
  • Dominguez Extreme Circus featuring the human cannonball
  • ESPORTS free gaming tent- play Minecraft and other games inside a tent equipped with gaming computers.
  • Shopping- a section for artisans, artists, and independent sellers where you can shop for purses, jewelry, and art.
  • Fair food- indulge in deep-fried Oreos, giant turkey legs, cotton candy, snow cones, and more. Food is not included in admission.
  • Rides- a children's section has rides and bounce houses suitable for smaller ride-goers. The fair's main section features rides such as roller coasters, scramblers, and a Ferris wheel. Please note that all rides require two people and will not allow single riders. Each ride costs between 4-6 tickets.
  • Games- booths are located throughout the fair to play carnival games and win prizes.
  • BMX and Motocross stunt show
  • Free concert series

Tickets are available on the State Fair Entertainment website and Eventbrite

Rides, games, food, drinks, and parking are additional costs not included with admission. Parking on-site is $20. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase.

