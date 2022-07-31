The Weaponization of Social Media

Jessamyn Dodd

Los Angeles, 7/30/22

Dictionary.com defines weaponize as: "to use as a means to gain a powerful advantage".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgGIQ_0gz0H2SV00
Jonas Lee/Unsplash

The Oxford English Dictionary first established weaponize in 1957, citing Wernher Von Braun, who used the neologism in the New York Times concerning ballistic missiles. These days anything and everything is being weaponized, from the internet to followers, to skin color.

Weaponizing Social Media Following

On Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, users with large platforms have been accused of weaponizing their followers and supporters by encouraging them, and even instructing them to mass report, leave negative comments about, and post sensitive information about their adversaries. They can cause violent individuals to act on their behalf. That is what it means to weaponize; to deliberately use to inflict harm on people. With digital hate speech on the rise,

Social media platforms amplify and circulate hate speech in a matter of seconds, creating openings for people and systematized groups to prey on marginalized communities, foes, and political opponents.

Social media has created a space for online misinformation, leading to offline violence. It begins with targeting, content creation, and amplification of the claims. Such nefarious use of social media platforms can have real-world implications such as mental, emotional, and physical harm, threats of physical harm, and loss of employment. Mob mentality and rage farming based on rumors and hearsay can lead to violence.

Accountability

The issues with social media platforms are that anyone can post, and the lack of moderation on the social media platform. It is up to the users to do their due diligence and examine the truthfulness of the statements, and the sources of the motivation behind the people posting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# jessamyn Dodd# social media# twitter# tiktok# weaponize

Comments / 6

Published by

Jessamyn is a social media specialist, writer, and photographer.

California State
148 followers

More from Jessamyn Dodd

Paul Geuy: Meet the Dentist Worth Flipping For

With the explosion of TikTok, one niche that emerged was "medicaltok". Doctors, plastic surgeons, and dentists offer commentary, solutions, and advice. And then there is Paul Geuy who goes by the screen name @swoledds. He has gained over 1 million followers and 12 million likes on TikTok and 150 thousand followers on Instagram.

Read full story

Al Pacino Was Offered The Role of Han Solo And Turned it Down

It's hard to imagine any other actor in these iconic roles. But did you know that Al Pacino turned down the role of Han Solo? Or that Christina Applegate passed on Legally Blonde? These actors passed on legendary roles and went on to regret it.

Read full story

Where To Go To The Drive In Movies in Los Angeles

Are you looking for something fun to do on summer nights? Grab the whole family and head out to a drive-in movie!. Drive-In movies are the perfect alternative to traditional movie theaters, with many of them charging a fraction of the price for tickets. They are especially great for families with younger children, as they allow you to walk around and stretch your legs during the film. You can bring your own snacks or purchase food at the concession stands if the drive-in offers the option.

Read full story
5 comments
Hawaii State

Anthony Hyland: A Creator With a Positive Message

Anthony Hyland is a creator with a positive message. He goes by the screen name @ISPEAK1906 on TikTok where he has gained over 1.5 million followers. Anthony is a U.S. Naval member with an impeccable record. Before joining the Navy, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications.

Read full story

Influencer Andrea McCray has been Accused of Using her husband's coma for clout

Additional research by Denise Bradley AKA Aunt Karen. Andrea McCray is a beauty influencer with a strong following on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. She took to her platforms to announce that she and her family had adopted a vegan alkaline diet and had started taking Kava and Kratom.

Read full story
4 comments

TikTok and Adult Cyber Bullying

Stalking(Luis Villasmil/Unsplashed) The type of videos that often go viral on TikTok range from little children cursing, funny or unusual pets, pretty girls performing dance trends, and posting something controversial. These videos bring thousands of followers and often millions of views. But what happens when posting a controversial video goes too far and turns into cyber harassment?

Read full story
7 comments

The rise of black TikTok

TikToksolen-feyissa (unsplashed) Although it is often overlooked by mainstream social media fans, black TikTok is powerful. Often black creators and creators of color are pushed aside and not credited, even when they amass hundreds of thousands of followers and views. Aside from the popular dancers, makeup artists, and.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy