The Weaponization of Social Media

Dictionary.com defines weaponize as: "to use as a means to gain a powerful advantage".

The Oxford English Dictionary first established weaponize in 1957, citing Wernher Von Braun, who used the neologism in the New York Times concerning ballistic missiles. These days anything and everything is being weaponized, from the internet to followers, to skin color.

Weaponizing Social Media Following

On Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, users with large platforms have been accused of weaponizing their followers and supporters by encouraging them, and even instructing them to mass report, leave negative comments about, and post sensitive information about their adversaries. They can cause violent individuals to act on their behalf. That is what it means to weaponize; to deliberately use to inflict harm on people. With digital hate speech on the rise,

Social media platforms amplify and circulate hate speech in a matter of seconds, creating openings for people and systematized groups to prey on marginalized communities, foes, and political opponents.

Social media has created a space for online misinformation, leading to offline violence. It begins with targeting, content creation, and amplification of the claims. Such nefarious use of social media platforms can have real-world implications such as mental, emotional, and physical harm, threats of physical harm, and loss of employment. Mob mentality and rage farming based on rumors and hearsay can lead to violence.

Accountability

The issues with social media platforms are that anyone can post, and the lack of moderation on the social media platform. It is up to the users to do their due diligence and examine the truthfulness of the statements, and the sources of the motivation behind the people posting.