Al Pacino Was Offered The Role of Han Solo And Turned it Down

It's hard to imagine any other actor in these iconic roles. But did you know that Al Pacino turned down the role of Han Solo? Or that Christina Applegate passed on Legally Blonde? These actors passed on legendary roles and went on to regret it.

Jennifer Hudson turned down the titular role in Precious. According to the singer-turned-actress, she didn't want to do a film that focused on her weight.

Kevin Hart turned down the role of Alpha in Tropic Thunder because he didn't want to play a gay character according to MSN https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/50-celebrities-who-turned-down-major-movie-roles/ss-BB1d8QkZ#image=51n https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/50-celebrities-who-turned-down-major-movie-roles/ss-BB1d8QkZ#image=51n

Reese Witherspoon turned down the role of Sidney in Scream making way for Neve Campbell to take the lead. Campbell went on to star in the following sequels, most recently Scream 2022.

Will Smith and Brad Pitt turned down the role of Neo in The MATRIX https://www.thethings.com/brad-pitt-said-no-to-matrix-iconic-role-worth-256-million/

John Travolta turned down the role of Forrest Gump in favor of Pulp Fiction. That year Travolta earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Vincent Vega, but it was Hanks who ended up taking the statue home.

Michelle Pfeifer turned down the role of Clarice Starling in Silence of The Lambs. The role ultimately went to Jodie Foster who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1991. Sean Connery turned down the role of Hannibal Lecter, reportedly because he thought it was disgusting. Anthony Hopkins also went on to win an Oscar for his role in the film. The film also took home the Oscar for Best Director, best screenplay, and best film.

Can you imagine anyone else in these roles?