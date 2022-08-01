New York City, NY

The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New Documentary

Jeryl Brunner

Creating a Manhattan restaurant from the ground up is hard enough. Then try creating an epic experience where diners are transported from New York City to an Art Nouveau-style brasserie in a Parisian square, the length of an entire block. Then imagine a soaring ceiling practically touching the sky and a multi-colored glass skylight imported from Paris not to mention delectable menu creations like steak frites, steamed mussels with white wine, an assortment of dry-aged meats and a vast wine list.

Then try creating all this in the middle of a global pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOJPu_0gy7NscU00
La Grande Boucherie is inspired by the style of La Belle ÉpoqueCourtesy La Grande Boucherie

La Grande Boucherie has quite a story. This authentically French brasserie which stretches the entire block of 6 ½ Avenue of the Americas between West 53rd and 54th streets is already a neighborhood gem.

The restaurant’s genesis is artfully told in the documentary, Making of La Grande Boucherie. In pure dramatic form the story unfolds as Emil Stefkov, founder and president of The Group, which owns a collection of restaurants, including La Grande Boucherie, has a dream.

Stefkov longs to create a top-notch eatery that pays homage to French heritage. It has standout design details. Picture décor crafted by multigenerational family-owned businesses who create everything from the pewter countertops to iron railings using traditional methods and craftsmanship that have endured for over a century. Touches like detailed wooden doors, hand-plastered Art Nouveau ornaments and massive patina mirrors add to the allure.

We have taken just as much consideration into our cuisine as we did in the details of La Grande Boucherie’s spatial experience,” says Stefkov. “Our menu puts the spotlight on an assortment of classic dishes from all regions of France.” Plus, there are other touches like the restaurant is kept at 75 degrees Fahrenheit year-round with a state-of-the-art floor cooling and heating system. Combined with 7000 square feet of mosaic tiles, diners feel as if they are eating outside on the streets in Paris.

All this passion is shown in Making La Grande Boucherie. “The film gives viewers an honest look into the reality of what it took to create La Grande Boucherie. Our successes, our failures, and the unprecedented times we were living in,” shares Stefkov of the documentary that was directed by Ben DiGiacomo of A9NY Studio with Amy DiGiacomo producing. (A trailer for the film can be found here.) “It highlights the compounded difficulties of opening a restaurant during a global pandemic and subsequently fosters a strong feeling of perseverance and warm sentiment of hope as we continue to navigate this pandemic today.”

There’s also plenty glimpses behind-the-scenes in the creation of the restaurant that was co-designed by Stefkov and designer Julien Legeard. “The film will thoroughly absorb viewers into the making of La Grande Boucherie and the artisans that made this project come to fruition,” adds Stefkov.

Also, Stefkov hopes that people who visit La Grande Boucherie will be fully enveloped in the richness of French culture. “It’s an historical experience that allows guests to fully immerse themselves in Parisian culture,” observes Stefkov. “Similar to the period its architecture is inspired by La Grande Boucherie offers visitors an escape to Paris in 1920 without ever having to leave Manhattan.”

Stefkov shared more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2t2Z_0gy7NscU00
This past May, Making La Grande Boucherie was shown in a special screening at IFC CenterCourtesy La Grande Boucherie

What inspired you to do the film, Making La Grande Boucherie?

I drew inspiration from mere excitement to showcase the evolution of how La Grande Boucherie came to be and the harmonious efforts behind the creation. The building itself tells a story through its architecture and fine details, so it was important to me that the scene was set for this story. Exposing the creative processes of sourcing materials and creating a menu for Manhattan’s newest cultural asset to me is analogous to an author introducing the characters of narrative in the first chapter of a book. Being able to see and appreciate the creation of this magnificent space, I think, will only elevate the experience La Grande Boucherie provides.

As our opening date approached, to be quite candid with you, we were nervous. We, along with the rest of the world, had just experienced a devastating once-in-a-lifetime occurrence with the introduction of COVID-19 into our lives, and I think it conditioned us to fear the future. It always helped to think back to the little celebrations we had acquired in the process. As the opening date inched closer and closer, it helped to see all of those “little celebrations” put together in one monumental building.

The magnificent glass ceiling in the restaurant that was found in France is so spectacular. Why is it special to you?

To me, this ceiling is the building’s most remarkable ode to classic European culture. It has touched nearly every staple piece of French culture. It first existed as a neighbor to the Opera Garnier and then found a home at Les Puces before making its way to the United States. Its history and intricate design actualize the effortlessly luxurious Parisian experience that we want our guests to enjoy. It’s only natural that this piece of art serves as the crown jewel of La Grande Boucherie.

What inspired you to create La Grande Boucherie and what was your vision?

We wanted to create Manhattan's most incredible feat thus far by fusing New York hospitality with French elegance and charm to make a one-of-a-kind dining experience. It's important to recognize that while La Grande Boucherie was being constructed, New York City was under great stress. Like many others, we wanted to inspire hope for a better tomorrow in New Yorkers. It became imperative that we completed this project during those somber times to show our community that there was a path to move forward.

It's hard enough opening a restaurant, especially one so epic, then add in a global pandemic. What were some of the greatest challenges creating La Grande Boucherie?

We certainly faced a lot of adversity. We wanted to provide a comfortable and safe space for our guests to dine while abiding by our aesthetic vision for the building, so we took protocols and regulations from the CDC regarding COVID-19 into consideration during the earliest stages of construction. In order to promote safety and comfort for our guests during their dining experience, we designed custom-made wooden dividers to create an elegant but effective barrier between each table. Luckily, our original design included an expansive outdoor dining area that would provide a more ventilated space for our guests to enjoy.

What went through your mind when you saw the completed restaurant and the completed film?

I was relieved and joyful, of course, but even for someone involved with this project from conception to execution, I was taken aback by the outcome. It is even more impressive in physical space than we could have ever imagined with sketches and blueprints.

Viewing the finished film was grounding and emotional, it brought me to tears a couple of times, especially after seeing the finished product. It felt surreal looking back at the time when La Grande Boucherie’s story was still beginning to take shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02w1dH_0gy7NscU00
Emil Stefkov, founder of The Group, which owns La Grande BoucherieCourtesy La Grande Boucherie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWF96_0gy7NscU00
La Grande Boucherie's magnificent glass ceiling imported from ParisCourtesy La Grande Boucherie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZjrc_0gy7NscU00
A creation from the raw barCourtesy La Grande Boucherie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p28gB_0gy7NscU00
The documentary brings viewers into the the design and creation of La Grande BoucherieCourtesy La Grande Boucherie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUoc4_0gy7NscU00
La Grande BoucherieCourtesy La Grande Boucherie

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# La Grand Boucherie# Emil Stefkov# Julien Legeard

Comments / 0

Published by

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

New York City, NY
1132 followers

More from Jeryl Brunner

New York City, NY

A New Exhibit By Portrait Photographer Rankin Sheds Light On Living With Hemophilia

Maya Angelou wisely wrote, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”. Famed British portrait photographer, Rankin, shot Stormy who is living with hemophilia and also has a son with hemophilia.Rankin.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Her Lifelong Passion For The Planet Led This Columbus, Ohio Engineer To Become An Environmental Scientist

Meet environmental engineer Julia Stowe. She has always loved outdoor activities and is devoted to protecting the environment. When she was 10, she saw the movie WALL-E, a movie about a robot left on earth to clean up trash from humans, and stumbled upon a new passion. While most 10-year old’s dream of being a rockstar, ballerina, or doctor, Julia wanted to save the planet.

Read full story

Catching Up With 'Halo' Star, Ryan McParland

Meet actor Ryan McParland. The Irish-based performer is one of the stars of the new sci-fi action series Halo. The show is on Paramount Plus. Set in the year 2552, McParland plays Adun, the assistant to Dr. Halsey, (Natascha McElhone), a creator of Spartan super soldiers. In the futuristic show, humans on planet Madrigal are fighting for independence from Earth.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Acting Legend Joel Grey Turns 90 And Celebrates His Birthday In Times Square With Help From His Leading Ladies

On April 11, 2022 legendary actor Joel Grey turned 90. The Oscar and Tony Award-winning performing powerhouse, whose career has spanned eight decades, celebrated this great milestone in a big way. In the heart of Times Square Grey was flanked by some of his greatest leading ladies: Bernadette Peters, Donna Murphy and Bebe Neuwirth.

Read full story
14 comments

Quotes To Remember Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month. Since 1991, presidents have proclaimed this month as a time to celebrate contributions and accomplishments made by women throughout the course of American history. ”Women should be celebrated every day, but a month dedicated to female empowerment is extremely special,” shares Molly McCook who was in the series Last Man Standing. “It doesn’t just honor the iconic women who have changed history, but encourages new generations to dream big and know that anything is possible.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

A New York NFT Pop Up Gallery Merges Live And Virtual Worlds

Daniela Ciocca always had a fierce passion for giving back. When she was little she loved giving away her toys. “Whatever I had, I happily gifted to my neighborhood friends when we played together outside,” says Ciocca who spent fifteen years in finance working with multiple hedge funds. In 2019, she left asset management to pursue crypto-trading full-time.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Meet Ann Thomas Who Founded A Transgender Talent Management Company And Is An Advocate For Representation

Margaret Mead wisely said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”. Ann Thomas has lived by that precept. A second-generation transgender activist, actress, scientist and talent manager she founded Transgender Talent, the first talent management company that exclusively represents transgender and non-binary talent. For years, the Los Angeles-based Thomas has been a champion for those in the LBGTQ Community.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Meet Broadway Star Brad Oscar. The Two-Time Tony Nominee Is On His Ninth Broadway Show, Mrs. Doubtfire

Brad Oscar will never forget sitting in the audience at the Arena stage in Washington, DC seeing the musical Raisin and watching Ralph Carter perform. Carter, a child actor played Travis Younger, the youngest son in the show that was based on the play Raisin in the Sun.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How Broadway Star Karen Mason Found A Way To Pivot And Debuted A New Album In The Midst Of The Pandemic

Karen Mason, the beloved Broadway and concert performing, is having landmark year. Known for her standout roles from the original New York cast of the ABBA blockbuster musical Mamma Mia!, as Norma Desmond in the original run of Sunset Boulevard and Velma von Tussel in Hairspray, she also had an opportunity to shine on the screen as well. This spring she was seen around the world in the popular Netflix series Halston opposite Ewan McGregor. Mason played Estelle Marsh, the woman who provided the seed money for what became his fashion empire.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Stand Up For Heroes Concert In New York, With Bruce Springsteen And Brandi Carlile, Celebrates Veterans

In the military the phrase means “I’ve got your back.” It stems from WW1 fighter pilots who looked after the plane’s rear (or six o’clock) position. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SUFHBob Woodruff, Lee Woodruff, Donnell Rawlings, Nate Bargatze, Bruce Springsteen and more!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The New York, New York Revue At Brooklyn Diner Offers Interactive Fun In Times Square

Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too? At Brooklyn Diner in the heart of Times Square, not only are they serving up cake, their famous chicken pot pie, milk shakes and pastrami egg rolls, they’ve added singing to the menu.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

This New York Acting Conservatory, The Neighborhood Playhouse, Has Thrived For More Than 92 Years

“There are two ways of spreading light,” wrote Edith Wharton. “To be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” Pamela Moller Kareman, executive director of the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre and the faculty there have been that mirror to countless students at this esteemed acting conservatory. For more than two decades Kareman has taught the Meisner Technique in New York as she continues to nurture new generations of actors.

Read full story
Michigan State

This Female-Run Michigan Company Is Helping To Make Healthcare Payments Affordable

It’s never too late to become an entrepreneur. Amy O’Meara Chambers, who received her J.D. from the University of Michigan in 1996, waited 20 years to launch her own company. She and her co-founder started HealthBridge, an insurance technology company, with a mission to reimagine the way we pay our healthcare bills.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Meet These Decorating Talents Who Have A Special Flair For Transforming Spaces

For as long as she can remember Kate Dawson had a flair for transforming ho-hum spaces into something spectacular. In college, when Dawson moved into an apartment during junior year, she dazzled her friends decorating her little apartment on the cheap from antiquing and flea market finds. Suddenly the place contained splashes of color with stylish artwork and beautiful fabric.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Can You Describe Yourself In Four Words? This Author And Columnist Says Doing That Could Be Game Changing

Before he was a gossip columnist breaking celebrity news with his Naughty But Nice column, Rob Shuter was a celebrity publicist for 15 years. Working with many stars including Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Simpson, this New York-based publicist was not only the person who they turned to for guidance, he had a unique perspective on how they operated day-to-day.

Read full story
2 comments
Paris, TX

Seth Sikes Celebrates The 1920s In His Upcoming Show At Feinstein's/54 Below

There are multitaskers and then there is the multifaceted Seth Sikes. A talented performer, originally from Paris, Texas, Sikes appeared off-Broadway in Fame on 42nd Street. He is a nightclub singer known for his Judy Garland tribute show which won a Broadway World Award. Sikes has also performed shows devoted to Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters.

Read full story
New York City, NY

An Epic Celebration Of Broadway's Return Is Held In Times Square

After 18 months in darkness, Broadway is back in a very big way. And this month, Playbill in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and Prudential, gave New York City an epic three day free shindig to celebrate its return.

Read full story

Former T-Mobile CEO, John Legere, And Broadway Star Patti Murin Join Forces To Purchase Supplies For Teachers In Need

“Education,” said Marian Wright Edelman "is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.” John Legere and Patti Murin understand this well. They also understand that on average that on average, many teachers spend roughly $459 a year in supples out of their own pocket.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Hugh Jackman, 735 Actors And A Dog Welcome Theater Lovers Back To Broadway

“Curtain up! Light the lights!” sang Mama Rose in the great musical Gypsy. And after 18 months in darkness, that is what is happening on Broadway. The historic This Is Broadway campaign, welcoming theater lovers back to Broadway, launched August 30th.Courtesy This Is Broadway.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy