Catching Up With 'Halo' Star, Ryan McParland

Jeryl Brunner

Meet actor Ryan McParland. The Irish-based performer is one of the stars of the new sci-fi action series Halo. The show is on Paramount Plus. Set in the year 2552, McParland plays Adun, the assistant to Dr. Halsey, (Natascha McElhone), a creator of Spartan super soldiers. In the futuristic show, humans on planet Madrigal are fighting for independence from Earth.

“Adun works very closely with Dr. Halsey,” shares McParland. "Together they are trying to understand a newly found artifact that the Covenant are also searching for. Adun is meticulous, forensic, and deeply loyal to Dr Halsey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QomYX_0fYYiUgS00
Courtesy Ryan McParlandRyan McParland

McParland, an Irish-based actor, is no stranger to performing in award-nominated and winning films. He has appeared in the BAFTA-nominated Calm with Horses, with Cosmo Jarvis and Barry Keoghan, director Aoife McArdle’s Kissing Candice with Ann Skelly, He also shined in Matteo Garone’s only English-speaking Palme d’Or-nominated film, The Tale of Tales, alongside Vincent Cassel and Salma Hayek and in the BAFTA-nominated film "Good Vibrations.

With deep roots in theater, he earned raves playing the title role in the UK premiere of the play Teddy Ferrara, directed by Dominic Cooke. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer Chris Shinn. McParland also received accolades for his performance in the one man play East Belfast Boy, which premiered in 2018 at the MAC in Belfast as part of the Edge Fest series of new theatre work highlighting mental health issues relating to men. In the play, McParland offers an emotional solo performance playing Davy. He shares his character’s stories on drugs, street-life, bonfires and school. He also starred in the play Summertime written by David Ireland for which Ryan received an Irish Times Best Actor nomination. His other plays include How Many Miles To Babylon and Drum Belly by Game of Thrones actor Richard Dormer.

Ryan McParland shared more.

When did you know you had to be an actor? And what was one of your favorite performances you did?

It became a very real thing for me when I was around 14. Then when I left school, I started working in the theater in Ireland. One of my favorite performances at school was in a school musical. It was an in incredible experience being on stage every night. The school hall was filled with parents and family. We had a great director called Mark Hughes who worked so hard to get every aspect of the show right. It was a very rewarding experience. It’s been the foundation for my love of acting ever since. 

You grew up on Play Station. Were you a fan of “Halo” as a video game? And when did you come to know about the game?

I did grow up on Playstation, yes, but I was a massive fan of the original Halo video game. I still am. I remember first playing it at a friend's house. We were all gathered around the television, taking it in turns to play for a little bit. The original was ahead of its time. Most of my friends played games, we’d hang out and play some football, then take a break and head inside to play Halo. A lot of the time it was raining so it was the perfect excuse to play.

Can you share the moment when you learned that you were cast in Halo? What went through your mind?

I was sitting having coffee on my own outside at this coffee shop. My agent called and my heart started beating like crazy. It was either going to be disappointing news or amazing news. We chatted for a little bit and then he said, "would you like some good news?" There were tears of joy. I was in total shock for a while. I walked across the street to a store and bought an outdoor stove. I needed one! I then called my father first since he’s been on this journey with me since the beginning. I owe my parents everything. 

Halo was a major production with big sets and lots of green screen. What were some of your favorite moments from shooting?

Watching the stunt artists. The stunts on this show were out of this world. Literally. I have the utmost respect for what they do. I’d never seen stunts like that before. Every day on set was rewarding. To be there, to be a part of the show, was a real honor. It’s been a privilege start to finish. We had the most incredible crew from all over the world who worked so hard to bring this beautiful story to life. 

Early on in your career you worked on a film called Tale of Tales with Vincent Cassel? What was that experience like?

I still think about that film. Vincent is one of kindest people I’ve ever met and we’ve remained friends since filming. I learned so much on that film not only from him but from everyone. As a 23 year-old actor, it was an out of body experience. I was in Rome, the sun was shining, I’d just finished a play back in Belfast. 

Working with director Matteo Garrone was one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had; he encouraged so much improvisation. He and Vincent educated me on the importance of taking risks with my work. Salma Hayek, John C Reilly, Toby Jones. I never thought that I’d be able to work on a film like that. It was very much a dream come true. A lot like Halo, both of which were cast by Jina Jay and her team. So I’m forever grateful to them for giving me these opportunities. 

You live near a historic landmark. The Ring of Gullion. What can you share about this Irish folklore?

I must warn you that a giant lives there! There is a lake at the top of the mountain that is bottomless. A long time ago a prince touched the water in the lake and turned into an old man. It’s a beautiful place with a lot of history, wonderful stories, wonderful people. I’ve been fortunate to be around it growing up. I still climb the mountain regularly whenever I’m back home. I love the mountains, I love being in nature.  And The Ring of Guillion is a magical, beautiful place with incredible people. If you like hiking, you're in for a real treat.

You are a big soccer/Futbol fan. How often do you play and what are your favorite teams?

I’m a massive football fan and I have been ever since I was a young kid. I grew up playing for teams in my city. Right now, whenever I am home, I play two to three times a week. I was playing a lot of indoor football before the pandemic so now it’s mainly outdoors. 

My favorite team is Liverpool FC but I love many teams. I just love football. I grew up learning about teams from all over the world. My favorite player was Luis Nazario De Lima Ronaldo. I’ve been a big fan of Brazil since I was very young. I used to wake up early on a Saturday morning to watch the Gazzetta football show. I’d watch all the highlights of Serie A in Italy because Ronaldo was playing for Inter Milan at the time. He’s had some serious knee injuries in his career but always came back stronger. He was kind of an idol growing up. El Fenomeno was his nickname. At Liverpool I follow Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Konate. Jurgen Klopp is such an exciting coach to watch. Okay, I like football just a little bit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

New York City, NY
959 followers

More from Jeryl Brunner

New York City, NY

Acting Legend Joel Grey Turns 90 And Celebrates His Birthday In Times Square With Help From His Leading Ladies

On April 11, 2022 legendary actor Joel Grey turned 90. The Oscar and Tony Award-winning performing powerhouse, whose career has spanned eight decades, celebrated this great milestone in a big way. In the heart of Times Square Grey was flanked by some of his greatest leading ladies: Bernadette Peters, Donna Murphy and Bebe Neuwirth.

Read full story
6 comments

Quotes To Remember Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month. Since 1991, presidents have proclaimed this month as a time to celebrate contributions and accomplishments made by women throughout the course of American history. ”Women should be celebrated every day, but a month dedicated to female empowerment is extremely special,” shares Molly McCook who was in the series Last Man Standing. “It doesn’t just honor the iconic women who have changed history, but encourages new generations to dream big and know that anything is possible.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

A New York NFT Pop Up Gallery Merges Live And Virtual Worlds

Daniela Ciocca always had a fierce passion for giving back. When she was little she loved giving away her toys. “Whatever I had, I happily gifted to my neighborhood friends when we played together outside,” says Ciocca who spent fifteen years in finance working with multiple hedge funds. In 2019, she left asset management to pursue crypto-trading full-time.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Meet Ann Thomas Who Founded A Transgender Talent Management Company And Is An Advocate For Representation

Margaret Mead wisely said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”. Ann Thomas has lived by that precept. A second-generation transgender activist, actress, scientist and talent manager she founded Transgender Talent, the first talent management company that exclusively represents transgender and non-binary talent. For years, the Los Angeles-based Thomas has been a champion for those in the LBGTQ Community.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Meet Broadway Star Brad Oscar. The Two-Time Tony Nominee Is On His Ninth Broadway Show, Mrs. Doubtfire

Brad Oscar will never forget sitting in the audience at the Arena stage in Washington, DC seeing the musical Raisin and watching Ralph Carter perform. Carter, a child actor played Travis Younger, the youngest son in the show that was based on the play Raisin in the Sun.

Read full story
New York City, NY

How Broadway Star Karen Mason Found A Way To Pivot And Debuted A New Album In The Midst Of The Pandemic

Karen Mason, the beloved Broadway and concert performing, is having landmark year. Known for her standout roles from the original New York cast of the ABBA blockbuster musical Mamma Mia!, as Norma Desmond in the original run of Sunset Boulevard and Velma von Tussel in Hairspray, she also had an opportunity to shine on the screen as well. This spring she was seen around the world in the popular Netflix series Halston opposite Ewan McGregor. Mason played Estelle Marsh, the woman who provided the seed money for what became his fashion empire.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Stand Up For Heroes Concert In New York, With Bruce Springsteen And Brandi Carlile, Celebrates Veterans

In the military the phrase means “I’ve got your back.” It stems from WW1 fighter pilots who looked after the plane’s rear (or six o’clock) position. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SUFHBob Woodruff, Lee Woodruff, Donnell Rawlings, Nate Bargatze, Bruce Springsteen and more!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

The New York, New York Revue At Brooklyn Diner Offers Interactive Fun In Times Square

Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too? At Brooklyn Diner in the heart of Times Square, not only are they serving up cake, their famous chicken pot pie, milk shakes and pastrami egg rolls, they’ve added singing to the menu.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

This New York Acting Conservatory, The Neighborhood Playhouse, Has Thrived For More Than 92 Years

“There are two ways of spreading light,” wrote Edith Wharton. “To be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” Pamela Moller Kareman, executive director of the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre and the faculty there have been that mirror to countless students at this esteemed acting conservatory. For more than two decades Kareman has taught the Meisner Technique in New York as she continues to nurture new generations of actors.

Read full story
Michigan State

This Female-Run Michigan Company Is Helping To Make Healthcare Payments Affordable

It’s never too late to become an entrepreneur. Amy O’Meara Chambers, who received her J.D. from the University of Michigan in 1996, waited 20 years to launch her own company. She and her co-founder started HealthBridge, an insurance technology company, with a mission to reimagine the way we pay our healthcare bills.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Meet These Decorating Talents Who Have A Special Flair For Transforming Spaces

For as long as she can remember Kate Dawson had a flair for transforming ho-hum spaces into something spectacular. In college, when Dawson moved into an apartment during junior year, she dazzled her friends decorating her little apartment on the cheap from antiquing and flea market finds. Suddenly the place contained splashes of color with stylish artwork and beautiful fabric.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Can You Describe Yourself In Four Words? This Author And Columnist Says Doing That Could Be Game Changing

Before he was a gossip columnist breaking celebrity news with his Naughty But Nice column, Rob Shuter was a celebrity publicist for 15 years. Working with many stars including Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Simpson, this New York-based publicist was not only the person who they turned to for guidance, he had a unique perspective on how they operated day-to-day.

Read full story
2 comments
Paris, TX

Seth Sikes Celebrates The 1920s In His Upcoming Show At Feinstein's/54 Below

There are multitaskers and then there is the multifaceted Seth Sikes. A talented performer, originally from Paris, Texas, Sikes appeared off-Broadway in Fame on 42nd Street. He is a nightclub singer known for his Judy Garland tribute show which won a Broadway World Award. Sikes has also performed shows devoted to Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters.

Read full story
New York City, NY

An Epic Celebration Of Broadway's Return Is Held In Times Square

After 18 months in darkness, Broadway is back in a very big way. And this month, Playbill in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and Prudential, gave New York City an epic three day free shindig to celebrate its return.

Read full story

Former T-Mobile CEO, John Legere, And Broadway Star Patti Murin Join Forces To Purchase Supplies For Teachers In Need

“Education,” said Marian Wright Edelman "is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.” John Legere and Patti Murin understand this well. They also understand that on average that on average, many teachers spend roughly $459 a year in supples out of their own pocket.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Hugh Jackman, 735 Actors And A Dog Welcome Theater Lovers Back To Broadway

“Curtain up! Light the lights!” sang Mama Rose in the great musical Gypsy. And after 18 months in darkness, that is what is happening on Broadway. The historic This Is Broadway campaign, welcoming theater lovers back to Broadway, launched August 30th.Courtesy This Is Broadway.

Read full story

After 18 Months Reeve Carney Returns To Broadway In Hadestown

Reeve Carney will never forget the advice he received from his friend, actor Joshua Kobak. It continues to inspire him. Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in a scene from HadestownMatthew Murphy.

Read full story

Even During The Pandemic The USO Continues To Entertain Our Troops At Home And Abroad

In 2021, the USO is celebrating a big milestone. The organization known for entertaining our troops turned 80 this year. Scarlett Johansson participated in several USO tours. She has visited with over 5,500 service members.Courtesy USO.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This Master Wine Maker Is The Go-To Guy For Sabering Champagne

There are several theories behind the origins of Champagne sabering, (aka lopping off the tip of the Champagne bottle’s neck with a sword or knife.) Patrick Cappiello, the owner/winemaker of Monte Rio Cellars in Sebastopol and Wine Director of Walnut Street Café, has a favorite: As Napoléon Bonaparte was conquering Europe, he shared Champagne with his troops, who were armed with swords. They opened bottles by hacking the tops off with their blades. (Some also add that this bottle-opening method was easiest for cavalry on horseback.)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy