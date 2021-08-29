Even During The Pandemic The USO Continues To Entertain Our Troops At Home And Abroad

Jeryl Brunner

In 2021, the USO is celebrating a big milestone. The organization known for entertaining our troops turned 80 this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scPNM_0bgYJnPc00
Scarlett Johansson participated in several USO tours. She has visited with over 5,500 service members.Courtesy USO

For eight decades the USO has emboldened America's military service members and offered programs and services around the globe. At hundreds of locales worldwide, this private nonprofit organization helps to keep military service members connected to family and home.

Ever since their launch in 1941, the USO has joined forces with celebrities to supporting service members and boost morale through concerts and meet-and-greet events both at home and overseas.

“What began as six civilian organizations pooling their resources to entertain the troops during World War II has transformed into a community-driven nonprofit that continues to reinvent itself and find innovative ways to respond to service members’ emergent needs,” explains Jennifer Wahlquist, USO Senior Director, Global Entertainment. “Wherever members of the military are deployed—on the front lines overseas or on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic response at home—the USO stands by our heroes in uniform.”

Today on average the USO works with approximately 150-200 celebrities per year on a wide range of activities. “We are a unique non-profit in that we leverage talent for our programming but also many other initiatives across the organization, including fund-raising so we are constantly pitching talent on ways to partner with us.”

These days the events range from Sarah Silverman making a video call to a quarantined sailor in Naples, Italy to Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans connecting with bases around the world to a customized military performance streamed over the holidays with Idina Menzel to an in-person tour to a deployed location with Olympian Shaun White. “We work tirelessly to provide as many channels of connection between celebrities & our Military community as possible,” says Wahlquist.  

Over those eight decades, many women have played an integral role in the history of the USO. According to the Library of Congress during WWII the first entertainer to visit rescued soldiers at Anzio was actress Marlene Dietrich. She then spent 11 months during her second tour entertaining service men and women in Germany and France.

As much of an impact the visits have on those in the military, the experience is as profound for the stars themselves. After Marilyn Monroe visited Korea in 1954 and entertained more than100,000 soldiers and marines, she told Modern Screen, “I never thought I had an effect on people until I was in Korea. It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me.”

Country music star Kellie Pickler, who has logged eight USO tours, including multiple trips to Middle East war zones, counts the experience as one of her greatest blessings. “It’s important that our service men and women and our veterans know that we love them and we do not take what they do for granted and I think it’s important that they know that,” Pickler told the USO. “I will continue to work with the USO as long as they’ll have me.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

New York City, NY
743 followers

More from Jeryl Brunner

Former T-Mobile CEO, John Legere, And Broadway Star Patti Murin Join Forces To Purchase Supplies For Teachers In Need

“Education,” said Marian Wright Edelman "is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it.” John Legere and Patti Murin understand this well. They also understand that on average that on average, many teachers spend roughly $459 a year in supples out of their own pocket.

Read full story

Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Hugh Jackman, 735 Actors And A Dog Welcome Theater Lovers Back To Broadway

“Curtain up! Light the lights!” sang Mama Rose in the great musical Gypsy. And after 18 months in darkness, that is what is happening on Broadway. The historic This Is Broadway campaign, welcoming theater lovers back to Broadway, launched August 30th.Courtesy This Is Broadway.

Read full story

After 18 Months Reeve Carney Returns To Broadway In Hadestown

Reeve Carney will never forget the advice he received from his friend, actor Joshua Kobak. It continues to inspire him. Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in a scene from HadestownMatthew Murphy.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This Master Wine Maker Is The Go-To Guy For Sabering Champagne

There are several theories behind the origins of Champagne sabering, (aka lopping off the tip of the Champagne bottle’s neck with a sword or knife.) Patrick Cappiello, the owner/winemaker of Monte Rio Cellars in Sebastopol and Wine Director of Walnut Street Café, has a favorite: As Napoléon Bonaparte was conquering Europe, he shared Champagne with his troops, who were armed with swords. They opened bottles by hacking the tops off with their blades. (Some also add that this bottle-opening method was easiest for cavalry on horseback.)

Read full story
New York City, NY

When Broadway Shut Down, A New Documentary Shows How Theater Makers Kept Theater Alive

On March 12, 2020, when Broadway theaters went dark, there was one place on earth where commercial theater continued: South Korea. The Premiere Of "The Show Must Go On" Was Held At The Majestic TheatreEmilio Madrid.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This New York Veteran Comedian Created A Show To Give Older Women Comics A Chance To Be Seen And Heard

Carole Montgomery honed her skills for making people laugh in the Catskill Mountains at the Hotel Commodore. Her father worked as a bartender there. The hotel always had a talent show for the kids. “I got up onstage and did a version of Little Red Riding Hood and played all the parts,” she recalls. She was eight-years-old and the laughter resonated with her as she craved more and more.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This Resourceful LA Teen, With The Help Of Other Teens, Made An Entire Album About Life In Quarantine From her Garage

True Jackson always loved to connect with teenagers through her music. She was inspired by Taylor Swift. “Taylor was so electric on stage and it was easy to connect to her lyrics,” says the Los Angeles native who has been writing songs since she was a little girl.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Meet New York Design Talent Andres Escobar

When he was a little boy growing up in Medellin, Colombia, Andres Escobar loved whittling wooden objects. He adored designing things like sailing ships. “I created the anchors, sails and cannons,” he says. From the time he was six he made scale models. “I used to design dream houses or dream bathrooms,” shares Escobar. “I have always been very intrigued by sculptures and paintings and design.”

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Hit Musical 'Come From Away,' About The Extreme Kindness Of Strangers, Returns To Broadway Next Month

On September 11, 2001 at 9:26am the FAA shut down its airspace. More than 4000 planes were made to land at its closest airport. That lead flights coming from Europe to land in Canada.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville's Own Liana Munro Is A Ballroom Dance Champion. She is also 77-Years-Old.

Growing up in Santiago de Cuba in the 1950s, Liana Munro dreamed of one day becoming a professional ballerina. “My father gave me a great love for dance,” she shares. “As a little girl I remember standing on his two-toned shoes clutching his linen guayabera as he led us in a salsa.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Broadway Talent Norbert Leo Butz Performs Live At The New York Supper Club And Cabaret, Feinstein’s/54 Below

Norbert Leo Butz, one of Broadway’s most beloved talents, is performing live from Feinstein’s/54 Below on August 21 at 7pm ET. The two-time Tony-winning actor will sing intimate songs that were inspired by the seven months he spent in isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, filming the NBC series Debris. The show will also be available to view live online through BroadwayWorld Events.

Read full story
New York City, NY

This Company Offers Out-Of-The-Box “Someone Pinch Me” Experiences To Broadway Lovers

In March 2020 when Broadway shut down countless artists lost all their work. But the company Broadway Plus gave performers a much needed source of income.  Broadway Plus is a one-stop-shop that offers myriad opportunities for fans to connect with Broadway in innovative ways both virtually and live in New York City. Looking for a Broadway star to coach you to sing or tackle an acting audition? Or imagine your favorite Broadway writer offering helpful feedback on a song you wrote? Ever want top tier talent to give you a video shout out on your birthday or get to meet them in person?

Read full story

The Hit Musical Waitress Returns To Broadway In September

Just last month producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced that Waitress will return to the Ethel Barrymore Theater for a limited engagement, from September to January. Sara Bareilles stars in Waitress on Broadway from September 2 through October 17Shervin Lainez.

Read full story
New York City, NY

For The First Time In More Than 65 Years, A Black woman Serves As Both Director And Choreographer On Broadway

In 1976, when New York Times theater critic Mel Gussow wrote about Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking production of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf, he described the piece as poems set to “inner music.”

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen Brings A Taste Of Brazil To The West Village

In his native Brazil Giancarlo Junyent had a burger company called Bubbas. He began with street food events then it grew to be part of the food truck culture. Later it expanded into a burger joint in Rio de Janeiro.

Read full story

Broadway Has A New Fanny Brice. After 58 Years, The Show Returns To The Great White Way

Beanie Feldstein was more or less destined to play Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. “The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me,” shared the actress who had memorable roles in the films Lady Bird and Booksmart and also got raves for her performance as wide-eyed Minnie Fay in Hello, Dolly! On Broadway.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

These Los Angeles Artists Created A Play Series Where The World's Greatest Actors Can Stretch Their Creative Chops

At the beginning of social distancing, before Zoom became the room where everything now happens, producer/actress Dayle Reyfel organized a conference call with her theater group, The Pack. A popular live play series in Los Angeles, The Pack presents the comedies of Emmy nominee, Eugene Pack.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Comes To New York City This Month

Head back to the Upside Down world with Stranger Sings!. No that’s no typo. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which originally played two sold-out concert runs at Feinstein’s/54 Below, is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and all its campy 80’s glory.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Revising Her Truly Remarkable Performance As Tina Turner, Adrienne Warren Returns To Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Back in 2020, during a Broadway season of many memorable performances, Adrienne Warren in the title role in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, was truly a knockout. The Washington Post declared, “As rock-star portrayals go, it doesn’t get any better than Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner.” And Jesse Green writing for The New York Times wrote, “In a performance that is part possession, part workout and part wig, Adrienne Warren rocks the rafters and dissolves your doubts about anyone daring to step into the diva’s high heels."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy