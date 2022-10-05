The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles Dickens

Gerald Charles Dickens in costume as Ebenezer Scrooge Ian Dickens

BURLINGTON, NJ

Ebenezer Scrooge. Jacob Marley. The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The Fezziwigs. Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim… These are just a few of the well-known characters that spring to life through the magic of Gerald Charles Dickens as he performs his great great grandfather’s A Christmas Carol.

The Broad Street United Methodist Church is proud to present A Christmas Carol on Thursday, November 10, 2022. There will be two performances of this one-man show: 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Tickets in advance are $18/adults and $15/students or seniors (62+). Tickets at the door will be $20 for both categories. The show will be held at the Broad Street United Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington City.

The performance lasts approximately an hour and twenty minutes. Free refreshments will be available following the performance during the time that Mr. Dickens will be available for questions, photos and autographs. A limited number of hard cover copies of A Christmas Carol will be available for purchase.

Gerald Charles Dickens is a British actor, director, producer and author as well as a great great grandson of author Charles Dickens. He has been traveling to the United States to perform A Christmas Carol since 1996.

Mr. Dickens’ performance is not a reading of the story, as he has the entire program memorized, but rather a dramatization of the classic holiday tale. The stage setting is minimal, allowing the audience to concentrate more on the story itself. Each of the 26 characters in the story have their own voice, movements and personality and are easily distinguished from one another during the performance of this one-man show.

Mr. Dickens will involve the audience in the performance, giving them the opportunity to participate with comments and interacting with them.

Information on purchasing tickets can be obtained on the church’s website, broadstumc.org, or by calling 609-386-8643.

The Broad Street United Methodist Church is the oldest continuous congregation of Methodists in the state of New Jersey, having been founded in 1770. The church will celebrate its 252nd anniversary on December 14th of this year.

Mr. Dickens’ U.S. tour is being coordinated by Byers’ Choice, Ltd., makers of collectible Caroler figurines.