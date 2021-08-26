"Shout Out The Stigma" as an effort to overcome local mental health.

CHARLOTTE, NC - Shout Out the Stigma, a program from Thompson Foundation now involves College Freshmen to join the cause. Many freshmen put their interest in raising funds for Thompson. Some of them think that this is a good way to help people with mental health issues which happen recently.

To join the course, the freshmen can do anything to raise funding for the foundation, for instance, through soccer or other sports competitions.

Take Martin Godwin as an example. Martin Godwin, a soccer team leader, was able to raise a fund when their team achieved a "shout out" in a competition back in high school. The term "Shout Out" in sport is applied for the opposing team couldn't create their score higher than the others. The money from "shout out" went to local charities and organizations

Godwin has experienced some mental health issues. His condition makes him want to help more people who are in the same state as him. The right thing to do, according to him, is to pay back Thompson so they can give the fund to someone who needs it. He stated that now is a pivotal time to join the cause.

Godwin succeeds donates $13,000 in a year from his "shout out" program. Thompson commits to distributes the fundings from Godwin to those who struggle with a mental health issue. Godwin then puts his 100% commitment to this cause for this year.

Thompson Child and Family Focus, or Thompson for short, commits to transform life through early childhood, family, stability, and mental services. Thompson succeeds to rewrite the passage to the vulnerable ones by providing comprehensive, evidence-based services, and trauma-informed care for children age 0-18 years old along with their families.

Want to put your money for good? You can visit the Shout Out the Stigma fundraising website.

