Spend time in Treehouse Vineyards

CHARLOTTE, NC - Visiting the place where the wine is made from the beginning of making a delicious wine to the end is a fun activity to do with friends and family. In Treehouse Vineyards, you can not only try to be involved in wine-making but can also make memories with your loved one.

Treehouse Vineyards has been established since 2004 when they planted their first vineyard in the spring of 2005. Since then the business has continued to grow to provide various facilities such as treehouses, property, and even wine clubs.

coming to this place with family is a very good idea to spend time together. One of the activities that are a favorite of visitors is wine tasting. You can sample a wide variety of wines that they have before you decide to buy your favorite wine. if you are coming with your family, you don't need to worry about your little ones because they also offer non-alcoholic grape slushies.

With the beautiful scenery that will welcome you the moment you step into this vineyard, it is possible for you to not wanting to leave any time soon. If that is the case for you, then you should not be worried since you can rent and stay in the available treehouses. There are many categories of treehouses that you can choose including Date Night, Papa's Dream, and Horsefeathers Hideaway. For Date Night, it is only available for hourly rents, but if you are looking for a big place that can fit your entire group or big family you are perfect for Horsefeathers Hideaway.

Treehouse Vineyards also often hosted some musical live performances for visitors to enjoy. One of the upcoming events will be held on August 2 with Will Breman from The Voice as the lineup.

