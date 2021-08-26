Things to do for Animal Lovers in Monroe

CHARLOTTE, NC - Playing and spending time with animals is one way to reduce boredom and stress. In addition, spending time with animals can also increase our concern for nature. Here is a list of places suitable for animal lovers in Charlotte to visit.

if you are looking for a place to speeded time with animals while also connect with nature, you can go horseback riding in County Time Equestrian. In this place, you will experience horseback riding along the Indian trail. You will enjoy a pleasing view from the trees that line the wooded area.

County Time Equestrian offers many categories that you can choose according to your wishes including group horseback rides, private horseback rides, sunset horseback rides, walking lead line rides, birthday pony parties, and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Another option if you are looking for a horseback riding experience is you can also visit the Two by Two Petting Zoo. This kids- friendly place is located on Monroe and is a perfect place to bring you family here to learn new things about animal and nature.

At Two by Two Petting Zoo, you will experience horseback riding and you can also stop to greet many friendly animals along the trails and on the petting zoo. You can also feed them while you are at it. There will be a tour guide that will help you to learn deeper about the animals and guide your horseback rides journey.

If you are looking for an interaction with sea animals, you should come to Aquarium & Shark Lab by ECCO. It is a non-profit community service that aims to educate and enrich visitors about the ocean. They are provided with immersive exhibits of marine life, educational programs and classes, and interactive activities. You can also engage and interact with many sea animals such as turtles, varieties of fish, and even sharks.

