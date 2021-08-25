Support independent filmmakers at Full Bloom Film Festival 2021

GR Stocks/Unsplash

STATESVILLE, NC – Iredell Arts Council will hold the Full Bloom Film Festival on September 9-11, 2021. Full Bloom Film Festival is an annual film event that is dedicated to showcasing the quality and diverse film from many independent filmmakers.

The Full Bloom Film Festival will take place in and around Historic Downtown Statesville. This festival offers filmmaker roundtable, film screenings, and a chance to enjoy international short and feature-length films. The festival features various genres such as narrative, documentary, and animation.

If you are visiting from outside the city, Full Bloom Film Festival is working with Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau to offer a free festival pass if you book a stay with a Statesville hotel or B&B. Further details and bookings can be made through this link.

Visitors can purchase the festival pass at Eventbrite. A regular festival pass costs $50 and a VIP pass costs $75. A VIP pass will include access to all film screenings, VIP parties, and admission to Awards Ceremony and Party.

As the host of this event, Iredell Art Council is a non-profit entity that has a mission of initiate, give support, and promote arts and cultural activities in Iredell. They believe that art is a universal language that can inspire people and spread positivity.

Full Bloom Film Festival is also opening its door for volunteers. The positions needed include venue setup, technical assistant, venue manager, usher, box office volunteer, concession volunteer, and party and event volunteer. Volunteers will get appropriate benefits and will work under the shift system. Interested candidates can register themselves through the website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.