Getting to know The Girly Book Club

CHARLOTTE, NC – Discussing other perspectives can add more fun to your book club activity. If you are a woman and looking for a discussion platform, The Girly Book Club offers a spot for you with a small price and many benefits in return.

In Charlotte, this forum has 221 members with Marry Stalcup as the hostess. One of the regular events of this forum is a gathering at the end of every month. Before the gathering, every participant will read the same book and discuss it through the meeting. Usually, the meeting can attract at least 5 to 70 people.

Their most upcoming event is the “Beach Read” book discussion with the author herself, Emily Henry. The event will be held virtually on August 30, 2021, at 7 p.m. Participants are welcomed to ask some questions about the book. Interested participants can register themselves at the GBC website and become a member of the book club.

GBC also gives you book recommendations every month and encourages members to support local and independent book businesses. The book recommendations will be followed by a book discussion or interview with the authors too. Some recommended books are “Never Saw Me Coming” by Vera Kurian for October and “From the Ashes” by Jesse Thistle for September.

Not only bringing women together through gatherings, but The Girly Book Club (GBC) also provides several services such as working with some publishing houses and provides social media platforms for members to interact.

This book club was established in London, United Kingdom August 2008. Now, GBC has an increasingly intensive network in various cities around the world. One of them is in Charlotte, South Carolina. Therefore, this book club has more than 100.000 members in total.

