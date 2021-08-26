The Tech Idea Incubator succeeded to help technology improvement for the local communities around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - Tech Rising, the program founded by AvidXchange, brings a lot of good impact to overcome technology issues in Charlotte. AvidXchange also made Tech Idea Incubator as a sub-program following Tech Rising.

Tech Idea Incubator, which is a platform for investors who wish to invest in creative technology design that has been made by the youth community. The selected community or individual with a magnificent idea will get a $3-5K grant from the sponsor or a group of investors.

The grants were proposed by large-scale technology-based companies such as Google Trust Trust, Allstate, Lowe's, Duke Energy, Bank of America, and Better.com

Six grantees have chosen to receive the Tech Idea Incubator grant based on their achievements.

1. A better world succeeded to create a virtual after-school program that can assist students in their lessons and homework. From their initiative, they could buy Chromebooks and Licenses to support 60 students through the Virtual Reading Buddy Program

2. Digi-Bridge and Dottie Rose Foundation initiated pop-up classes in Title 1 schools with the hope that the students could utilize technology daily. After had worked with Freedom Communities, they succeeded to place 50 students into STEM and allowed the students to learn about basic programming. And the last, they worked with creative professionals to create curriculum production and facilitation.

3. Blacks in Technology (Charlotte Chapter) partnered with YouCanTech to give a lesson about STEM for 7-12 years old students. With this grant, they were able to increase the participant from 10-100 black youth, that included the Northridge Middle School students.

4. Charlotte Bilingual Preschool launched a Reading Bridge to support families for their children's literature at home. After they received funds, 10 families, who struggled in online learning, was given a set of personal computers through Family Engagement Specialist and succeeded add 10 more families.

5. First Gen Success has successfully invented a Mentoring Central, a web-based mentor, with art online course mentoring. They succeeded utilize the fund to provide mentoring for 8 high school girls who soon will enrol in college.

6. She Built This City implemented a 3D printing curriculum for young girls and show them how to make one. With this grant, She Built This City purchased 11 3D printers and created a custom curriculum that allows 80 young girls to learn about the future of construction using 3D printings.

