SHARE Charlotte supports the local community events in Charlotte Regional area

CHARLOTTE, NC - As a non-profit organization, SHARE Charlotte actively shares several events for the local community. In fact, they will host three events this weekend. These events as a commitment for SHARE Charlotte to connect between communities and locals, help them to find passion, plus encourage them to do good on a daily basis.

If you're not sure about your activity at weekends, you may take a look at these events.

Tour de Tourns

This event is suitable for you who are interested in bicycle rides and walk winding through the South Charlotte region. There are options for the bicycle fare starts from 15, 25,37, 52 and 62 miles route. The walking routes have a 3 and 6 miles distance. Not only does your body feel healthier and your mind gets relaxed, SHARE Charlotte will make the event more spectacular with the live music and craft beer garden after the event.

This event will be on August 28, 2021 starts from 7 am to 2 pm and will take place at 2635 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.

Family Field Day

Family Field Day is the collaboration of the Adoption Support Alliance and SHARE Charlotte. Basically, this is a family event where families can spend their weekends with ASA family members and others. There will be some games that can bring you back to your childhood memory lane.

To participate in the event, you need to register here first. You can come to Latta Park (601 E Park Ave, Charlotte, NC) on August 28, 2021, starting from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

Worm Towers Build-Along Workshop

This event is a plant lover or a gardener must-attend type. Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte as the host of the event would love you to join gardening activities such as making fertilizer for your plant.

If you are delighted to join, you can come at:

1062 Jay Street, B-122 Charlotte, NC 28208

August 28, 2021, from 10:30, am to 1:15 pm

Don't forget to register for the event here

