The Signature Giving Program by LendingTree Foundation and LendaHand Alliance Cohort.

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Signature Giving Program is an adjoined program between LendingTree Foundation and LendaHand Alliance Cohort.

The Signature Giving Program has become the signature philanthropy program proposed by LendaHand Alliance Cohort. This program is designed for 10 Charlotte-based non-profit organizations and communities with durations 3 years long.

The foundation goals mainly to serve the "angel investor" of the non-profit organizations and communities. To achieve the goals, they need to empower emerging, founder-led non-profits, and seeking accommodation from larger organizations.

Covering the needs of communities and organizations, The LendingTree Foundations has prepared a $3.75 million investment.

This year's program will be valid for up to 2023. To realize the goals, the foundation has selected the 10 recipient organizations and communities for the funds. The recipients are as follow:

1. ArtPop Street Gallery

2. Charlotte is Creative

3. Charlotte Rescue Mission

4. Common Wealth Charlotte

5. Digi-Bridge

6. Do Greater Charlotte

7. Dottie Rose Foundation

8. Freedom Communities

9. The Relatives

10. West Side Community Land Trust

The LendingTree Foundation leader and now the CEO, Doug Lebda, said that the philanthropic efforts aim for a direct one-to-one impact. The initiation of fundings began in 2012 when LendingTree began to give their employee $200 in case that they need funds and promote the 'feels' of being a donator to others. This initiative passes on The LendaHand Alliance, as the extension of the initiative and the party that can expand the foundation to a larger scale.

With a very high hope that the program amplifies the economic opportunity for individual, business, and local communities. The foundation is focusing on the financial wellness of stakeholders, entrepreneurship and innovation, increasing mobility, and house-ownership in the Charlotte region area.

