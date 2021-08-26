Two music shows in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC - Arts and Council of Charlotte announced music recitals and local music shows for the weekend.

This is great news for anyone who misses concert vibes or opera vibes. They now can see a virtual music show without worrying about the situation. Two locals and an international music show will host their virtual show this weekend. Mark your calendar and don't forget to show your support to these shows:

Full Band Virtual Show

There will be a virtual band show in various genres, to begin with. The band will play jazz to Latin Bolero and the other music to spoil the audience ears. Ana Lucia Divins, the vocalist, will present the band performance. The musicians consist of Ana Lucia Divins (vocal) and Carlos Crespo (guitar), or so-called the Cafe Amaretto Duo, which will have a beautiful collaboration with local Jazz and Latin musicians. They will perform slow tempo Cuban and Mexican style Boleros. Overall, you can feel the fusion rhythm coming from English, Spanish, Latin, and others.

You can attend the virtual show for free. The show will be on August 28, 2021, starting at 7:30 pm. For more detailed information, you can visit their Facebook Page

Summer Recital Series

For almost 50 years, the American Guild of Organists always hosts the Summer Recital Series. This year, the recital will be held on-site with virtual audiences. The recital invites local, regional, and international organists who will have the performance on stage. Stigall Scholarship Funds hopes for the audience to give donations to the recital for them to survive.

The recital will perform on August 29, 2021, starts at 7 pm. For information and schedule, visit their website. This is the last day for this year recital series.

