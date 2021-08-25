Child & Family classes in Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

CHARLOTTE, NC - If you want to take your little one and your family to be closer to nature, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden has something perfect for your need. Bring your family to participate in the Child & Family Offerings from the Garden.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden has many programs and classes that can be followed by your family and your little one. Those programs and classes are including Garden Adventure Camps, Scout Programs, Children's Birthday Parties, and Home Family Activities.

By bringing your kids to participate in the Garden Adventure Camps, you can teach the kids a sense of appreciation and curiosity about the natural world. this experience can also increase their love for nature, science, and art. Garden Adventure Camps have many activities for kids to participate in including 'Outdoor Adventure Seekers'; 'Create, Design & Play'; 'Fairies, Gnomes & Forst Dwellers'; 'Nature's Naturalists'.

This program can be followed by children aged 6 to 12 years and runs from 9 a.m. up to 5 p.m. however, children who wish to participate in the half-day program can also join the program until 1 p.m. only.

The next program is Girl Scouts: Journey Awards & Badges. Troop leaders who want to take part in outdoor activities or meeting requirements to get multiple badges can join the Girl Scout Journeys Awards and badges. This program will continue despite any weather conditions.

The Girl Scout Journeys Awards and badges are different from any scout program because the badges offered cover unique characters such as clover petal, rosie petal, senses badge, bugs naturalists badge, flowers naturalist badge, gardener badge, and investigate award. Activities will be carried out for 90 minutes but are available for additional time with extra fees.

Another family program or class that you can participate in is Home Family Activities. This category offers two different activities such as Toad Abode and Backyard Color Hunt. on Toad abode you and your family can experience creating a home or habitat for bioindicators. in Backyard Color Hunt, you and your family will have the opportunity to do nature sketching.

For further information about these children and families programs and classes, you can find in their official website at https://www.dsbg.org/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.