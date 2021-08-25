September Events in Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

CHARLOTTE, NC - The beauty of the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is often the venue for several events that want to take advantage of the one-of-a-kind venue. Visitors who participate in events held at the garden often feel the same way. The following is a list of the upcoming events taking place in September at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

One of the events that will be held in September is Jazz at the Garden. This is a monthly event that has been held by Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden every the first Thursday of each month. This will continue to be held until October.

As the name implies, Jazz at the Garden is an event where soft jazz music will accompany visitors to the garden during the event. Jazz music will be performed live by the musicians who will perform on stage. On the September show, Jazz at the Garden will feature Gino Castillo & the Cuban Cowboys.

There is no charge for members to participate in this event. Even so, visitors are advised to bring their lawn chair and a picnic to be enjoyed while watching the show. For visitors who do not want to bring their food, they can order food on-site no later than Tuesday at 1 p.m. so that the food ordered will be provided when visitors arrive at the venue. The food and beverages available are varied, including shrimp cocktail, southwest grain bowl, to sweet foods such as chocolate peanut butter energy bar to cherry cashew dark chocolate bar.

The event will be held on September 2, 2021, to be exact, and will last for two hours from 6 - 8 p.m. To register yourself at https://www.dsbg.org/event/jazz-at-the-garden-september-2021/.

Another event that will also be held in September is the Butterfly Release. The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden community will invite you to join to release the butterflies that have been occupying the Butterfly Bungalow over the past few months into the Piedmont Praire. At this event, there will also be experts from The Butterfly Bungalow who will provide knowledge about butterflies to participants.

Butterfly Release will be held on September 6 from 9-4 a.m.

