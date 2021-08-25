Explore all the garden in Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

CHARLOTTE, NC - Refresh your eyes and mind with a short break from gadgets and the hustle and bustle of the city by exploring the beauty of the gardens in Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden provides various gardens that are available for all seasons that can help people to reconnect with nature. In each garden here, various features can enhance the beauty of the garden, including walking trails, sparkling fountains, and many more. Here is the list of some of the gardens that you have to visit in Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

1. Four Seasons Garden.

This garden is true to its name because it has a variety of shapes and colors of plants and flowers that can last and attract attention at any time of the year.

2. White Gardens.

The White Garden has an intimate atmosphere generated by white booms and silvery foliage. This garden is perfect for special occasions.

3. Cottage Gardens.

The moment you enter this garden you will be welcomed by a sweet scent made by popular plants of the 19th and 20th centuries.

4. Canal Gardens.

This Garden is best visited on a sunny day because of its features including water spectacle and fountain. This Garden also offers tropical plants such as bananas, gingers, and hibiscus.

5. Orchid Conservatory.

The Conservatory is the only conservatory in North Carolina with a five-story glass house that only provides orchids or tropical plants for display.

6. Lost Hollow

Lost Hollow is a perfect place for the little one to have a little adventure. This place is located between an old forest, Moonkeep, sunken pond, and many features that can support children's imagination.

