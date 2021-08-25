The University of North Carolina in Charlotte is rebranding its name and logo.

CHARLOTTE, NC - The University of North Carolina in Charlotte or previously known as UNC Charlotte or UNCC is rebranding its name and logo in a much more simple way. The University is fully adopting "Charlotte", as their informal reference.

This whole rebranding does not mean UNC Charlotte is changing its original name. In casual or conversational The University is now can be called 'Charlotte'. The reason why this decision is made is the finding of confusion in the community over the UNCC reference. The University is now known as 'Charlotte' informally.

Several institutions have also been using A similar rebranding approach. Many schools or universities still have official names but also have informal references to make it easier for communities and people to remember the name. The reference can be anything, one of which is the city or the area where the instances are located. Some examples of universities that have carried out the same rebranding first are, The State University of New York at Binghamton, which is known simply as “Binghamton” or The University of California at Berkeley is commonly referred to as just “Berkeley.”

In addition to a new informal reference, the University also has a new logo. At first. Charlotte has two different logos to identify them, A crown logo which is the original logo of the University, and a block-style letter of C, All-in-C logo which is the university athletics logo.

After researching the responses from various members of the Charlotte community, it was agreed that the All-in-C loo would become a cohesive logo across the University.

Another thing that has also changed is the official website URL of Charlotte which was originally uncc.edu to charlotte.edu.

