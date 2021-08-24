Unique things to do at Belmont

Ben White/Unsplash

BELMONT, NC – Belmont is a small suburban city that offers a wide variety of activities. If you are looking for things to do at Belmont, here are some of the unique things that you can do at Belmont:

1. Antiques Hunt at Catawba River Antique Mall

Catawba River Antique Mall is an antique building from 1895 that houses antiques from over 300 vendors. The mall was built on a 67,000 square building that includes two wedding venues too.

Located at 406 Catawba Street, Catawba River Antique Mall offers many collectibles and antiques such as furniture, jewelry, decor, and clothing. This place opens every day at 10 a.m. on Monday-Sunday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

2. Fun Paddle Boarding with Anchored Soul

If you love water-based activity, then you should try stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). Anchored Soul is a SUP company that offers various services such as paddle boarding lessons, rentals, and kids paddle boarding at the Lake Wylie area. All services are made with appointment only. If you want to book any lessons or rentals, you can call them directly at 910-787-4343.

3. Rum Tasting at Muddy River Distillery

Finish your day by sipping a glass of premium and hand-crafted rum at Muddy River Distillery. The Muddy River Distillery offers gluten-free rums with unique tastes such as Spiced Carolina Rum and Basil Carolina Rum. They also have Tasting & Tours event available for visitors.

The Tasting & Tours are available only on Saturday, starts from 1 p.m. Visitors will take a 30-45 minutes tour around the oldest rum distillery in Carolinas and see the facility that is used for the rum fermenting process. Muddy River Distillery charges $8 for the tour that includes a shot of the products’ sample.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.