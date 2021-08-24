Where to eat halal food in Charlotte

Adrien Sala/Unsplash

CHARLOTTE, NC – As the city embrace diversity, Charlotte has lots of option for halal restaurants. Here are some of the halal restaurant recommendations that you can visit:

1. La Shish Kabob

Located at 3117 N Sharon Amity Road, La Shish Kabob serves authentic Mediterranean taste for lunch and dinner. On weekends, La Shish Kabob offers an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes salads, rice, soup, and four different meat choices.

La Shish Kabob opens every day at 11 a.m. They also have online orders available through Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats, or direct call at 704-567-7900.

2. Le Kebab Grill

Le Kebab Grill serves fresh and traditional Mediterranean dishes with various menus, ranging from meats and vegetables. Located at 350 E. McCullough Dr., the restaurant opens every day at 11 a.m.

This place has over 40 different menus with 11 chef’s specialties menus. If you are a big fan of lamb, you should try Lamb Mandi—an oven-baked lamb with spice served with yellow mandi rice. The chef’s specialties also include daily specials that offer a different set of menus for each day of the week.

3. Wrap Way

This place is a combination between a fast-casual concept and homestyle slow-cooked dishes. Wrap Way serves Mediterranean food in the form of wraps, bowls, and salads that are rich in flavors. All dishes are served with healthy and good quality ingredients and offered at such an affordable price too.

Wrap Way is located at 10221 University City Blvd and opens every day at 11 a.m.

4. Kabab-Je Rotisserie & Grille

Kabab-Je Rotisserie & Grille serves Lebanese food that includes Mediterranean diets such as vegetables, healthy grains, lean meat, nutritional nuts, and pure virgin olive oil. They serve various menus, from basic Mediterranean food such as Hummus to Mixed Grill Seafood Kabab.

This halal restaurant is located at 7828-B Rea Road, Charlotte, and opens daily from Tuesday to Sunday at 11 a.m.

