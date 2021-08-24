Long waited Cheerwine Festival is coming!

Pablo Heimplatz/Unsplash

SALISBURY, NC – The festival was started to celebrate “100 Years of Cheer” with the community. What used to be a 100-years celebration turned into a hugely successful event and had become the long-awaited annual festival in Salisbury.

This year’s Cheerwine Festival will be held on September 18, 2021. Cheerwine Festival will include Rowan Museum’s Cheerwine Exhibit, live music performances, the B&M Bank Kids Zone, regional craft beers, food vendors, and many more.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the festival will be held with strict health protocols to ensure everyone’s safety. Cheerwine Festival also works with local health officials and adopting guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Hand sanitizing stations will be provided and all visitors must wear masks and should maintain social distancing. If this festival is on your list, you can click this link for the RSVP.

From 2017, Cheerwine Festival had already hit success on each annual festival. The last offline festival in 2019 managed to fill downtown Salisbury with 50,000 Cheerwine fans from the surrounding area and the vendors reach big sales. The Cheerwine Festival also donated $7,500 from the drink sales to Meals on Wheels Rowan.

Even though the pandemic outbreak strike in 2020, the festival still went on virtually. The virtual festival featured performances from Sugar Hill Gang, Tone Loc, Nathan Angelo, Ace Party Band, and Live House. Through this virtual festival, Cheerwine Festival was awarded four awards for its innovative idea.

Created in 1917, Cheerwine is a staple drink from Salisbury that has a unique taste of cherry and is loved by the locals. This beverage had become an instant hit at its first release because of its unique taste.

