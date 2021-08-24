Plan an inflatable birthday party at BounceU!

Senjuti Kundu/Unsplash

MATTHEWS, NC – If you have active children and are looking for a more fun way to spend their birthday, you should try planning an inflatable birthday party at BounceU.

Located at 9129 Monroe Rd Ste 145-150, Matthews, Bounce U is a birthday party planner and venue that offers a unique experience for the children. They have facilities such as an indoor inflatable playground that are children-safe.

BounceU offers a spacious private venue that includes a bounce house, a special birthday throne, and lots of games for your kid’s birthday party. They also have Party Pros who can help you with all the party preparations such as food, beverages, decoration preparation, and ensuring the guest's safety and the facility's cleanliness.

The private party includes one hour of playtime at their big arenas and 40 minutes at the private party room. BounceU charges differently on weekdays and weekends. On weekdays, the party charge starts at $150 and starts at $229 on weekends.

If you want your party to be merrier, they also have add-ons such as Balloon Drop, Bubble-Mania, Cosmic Glow Party, and Goodie Gusher (pinata). BounceU also offers two options of party favor package with $3.5 per child.

Plan your birthday party from now and secure your date. Birthday bookings can be done at their website. You can also call them at (980) 321-7881 for further questions and other ways to book your birthday party.

Apart from the birthday party, you can also book a private play date for your children and their friends. BounceU charges $99 for up to 8 children that include one hour of playtime at their playground arena. Each additional child will then be charged $10. There will be huge inflatable slides, obstacle courses, a toddler area, and bounce houses at the arenas.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.