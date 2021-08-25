The Common Wealth Charlotte recognized two members of the board

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Common Wealth Charlotte region recognizing two members of the board.

Apparently, the Common Wealth Charlotte opened for Internal Affairs Committee and External Affairs Committee. The members have joined the Common Wealth Charlotte for the last 7 days.

Pamela Anderson-Rudd

The chosen Board of Directors Common Wealth Charlotte goes to Pamela Anderson-Rudd, formerly the Vice President of Community Mortgage Officer of Regions Bank. During her time before taking part in Common Wealth Charlotte, she had 25-years of experience as the Community Relationship Development and Lending. Besides, she was a member of the Finance Committee of Habitat of Greater Charlotte. The reason she sits on the Board of Director chair is that she likes working together with the community members and non-profit organizations with the sole purpose to educate, elevate, and empower all stakeholders involved. She believes through Common Wealth Charlotte, the organization could solve and demonstrate the understanding of the cycle of poverty along with the challenges that perpetuate it

Kim Sloat

The next chosen person to fill the Board of Directors is Kim Sloat. Kim Sloat will join the External Affairs committee. Kim Sloat worked for almost 16 years in the Bank of America started from 2000 as the Executive Advisory Services (EAS) and as the Director of EAS in 2005. She put her interests in financial literacy. She also believes that the Common Wealth Charlotte has an important purpose to send knowledge related to financial literacy through education. She hopes that the Common Wealth Charlotte provide a method for reentry to banking and credit.

Both of the members strongly emphasize on how the importance of financial literacy and access to financial matters to overcome poverty.

