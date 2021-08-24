Markus Winkler/Unsplash

ROCK HILL, SC – A lot of animals are abandoned and ended up being strays, while some people are also looking for pets to adopt. Thus, we recommend several animal shelters in Rock Hill where you can get your adoptable pets.

1. Sullivan County Animal Shelter

It is known as SCSPCA, a non-killer animal shelter located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Sullivan County Animal Shelter is an independent organization that does not receive any funding from government agencies and relies on public donation and adoption fees. For almost 70 years this animal shelter rescued hundreds of animals annually, especially from kill shelters in the Southern States.

They are committed to some action, such as providing medical care for animals; providing temporary shelter, reuniting owners with lost pets; finding homes for adoptable animals, and so on. In addition, if any of you are interested in adopting pets you can go through their website to fill out an adoption application.

2. Humane Society of York County (HSYC)

HSYC is an independent local non-profit organization located in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Their mission is to find permanent homes for cats and dogs by increasing adoption, empowering the environment, championing community collaborations, and so on. Based on the data from the website, the amount of pet adoption has increased significantly.

3. Richardson Rescue

Richardson Rescue is a non-profit and publicly funded animal shelter located in York, South Carolina. They are not only focusing on finding a comfortable home for every pet but also providing education for pet owners on pet care and preventing pet abuse or neglect. If any of you are interested in providing a forever-loving home, you can check their adoptable pets by visiting their website.

