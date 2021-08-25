The Asian longhorned beetle threatened maple trees in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Asian longhorned beetle was first discovered in New York in 1996 and has spread all over the Northeast and Midwest. Recently, this species was spotted in South Carolina and soon it will exist in North Carolina. The insects spreading is much closer than it was before in North Carolina.

Why do you need to be aware of this species?

The Asian longhorned beetle physically has shimmer black bodies covered with white spots, a pair of long antennae with withe stripes. First, we need to understand what this species of food is.

The Asian longhorned beetle likes to consume 29 kinds of different trees and several hardwoods, but the maple tree is their favorite so far. They dig deep into the tree and eat its tissue. By the time the Asian longhorned beetle reaches the core of a tree, it will damage the tissue which results in a lack of water and nutrition for the tree plus reduce their main structure to keep them standing.

How to identify the Asian longhorned beetle manifestation in a tree?

The easiest way to detect the Asian longhorned beetle manifestation is by looking for a hole the size of a pencil eraser, branches breakage, egg-laying line formation, barks cracking, frass appearance near the base of a tree, and early change of leaf color before fall.

What should you do at the time you realized the tree is manifested by this species?

You need to report it to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to remove the species from the tree. For extra prevention, you can buy and burn local firewood that could be useful for you when winter is coming.

This is important to keep all trees alive. Besides saving the environment, it also helps to reduce global warming.

