$1.3 million dollar fund to expand the Foothills Public Shooting Complex

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC - Recently, Foothills Public Shooting Complex received $1.3 million dollars in funding to make the complex bigger.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Cleveland County and the Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council are joining hands to make this project happen.

Before the expansion, the shooting complex already has 50-yard pistol ranges, two skeet/trap with the pistol ranges, one 250-yard rifle range, and one three dimensional archery range. The expansion will add a new skeet range, two combinations of skeet ranges, trap ranges, and five-stand ranges. This is the centre for people in 14 countries and 50 states to have leisure in shootings and to join several shooting classes.

Currently, the shooting range has five classes such as Hunter Safety, Cals & Guns Handgun Firearm Fundamental (only for women), Handgun Fundamentals, AR Maintenance, and Handgun Cleaning. Hunter Safety is the one class that collaborated with North Carolina Wildlife Resource Class.

This month, you can join the 250-yard rifle range on Wednesday to Saturday from 9.30 a.m. - 4.30 p.m, on Sunday from 1.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. For beginners, you can join the Handgun fundamental class. This class is designed for beginners shooting learning easily, comfortably, proficiently, and safely in the field. You may need a firearm, a box/bag/case to store your handgun, enough ammo for 50 rounds, eye and ear protection. The fundamental class will only be available at Foothills Training Centre 1642 Pinedale Road, Cherryville, NC 28021.

If you don't have any guns, you can rental ones in the area. They provide 12 and 20 gauges shotguns starting from $5.00 per round. Don't worry about your safety, you can get individual instruction from the range safety officer.

