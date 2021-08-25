Travel back to the old times by staying at The Duke Mansion

CHARLOTTE, NC - Whether you're vacationing and living in Charlotte or a city local, you deserve a break from the hectic daily life and travel back in time with a night or two at The Duke Mansion. This mansion will give you the experience of luxury living back in the early 1900s.

The Duke Mansion is a property owned by the famous James Buchanan Duke. He is known as the American tobacco and electronic industrialist also a philanthropist. The mansion has become a home and was visited by famous leaders of the 20th century. Since its first establishment back in 1915, The Duke Mansion is not the only James Buchanan Duke's lasting legacies. It also includes Duke Energy and the Duke Endowment, and Duke University.

The historical background that the mansion has, made The Duke Mansion on the list of the National Register of Historic Places. All profits derived from the operation of the mansion are used to protect and preserve The Duke Mansion as the treasure of the community.

The interior and every corner of The Duke Mansion cannot be separated from the aesthetics of luxurious elegance and a touch of history. Every room owned by the mansion will take us back in time with its classic design of Southern charm. The Duke Mansion also has 4.5 acres of private gardens and grounds filled with beautiful flowers and plants that you can enjoy.

The Duke Mansion provides 20 luxurious guest rooms with 6 of them are include a shared sleeping porches guest business center, and special areas both indoors and outdoors for special occasions. One of our favorite services from the mansion is free cookies and tea that are always provided on the second floor.

You can visit the mansion in The Duke Mansion 400 Hermitage Road Charlotte, NC. To find out other helpful details of the mansion in https://dukemansion.com.

