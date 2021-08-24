Child therapy with rescue horses

Daiga Ellaby/Unsplash

GASTONIA, NC – Bit of Hope Ranch is a non-profit organization that helps children heal through therapy with horses. The relationship with horses is based on the ability of horses to reflect children’s emotions and help children to identify the emotional scars easier.

Bit of Hope Ranch also works with a professionally licensed therapy team and an equine specialist. They provide various programs for counseling and therapy, both for mental and physical health. The goal of the therapy is to help children that deal with trauma, ADHD, depression, sensory disorders, and other special needs struggles.

With their ability to give positive emotional and physical changes for children, the horses are used as the main element in almost all programs. Children will get a chance to walk, ride, and interact with the horses throughout the therapy sessions.

Forward Strides is one of the programs that is designed for children with Autism, Asperger’s, and other sensory processing disorder. The program includes horse grooming, bathing, and riding to stimulate parts of their brain and enhancing daily-life skills.

For physical therapy, Bit of Hope Ranch offers Therapeutic Riding Class with a certified instructor. Participants must be 5 years old and older, possessed a complete medical form, and weigh under 200 lbs. For each session, participants need to pay $35.

Bit of Hope Ranch also includes other therapy activities such as an interactive jump pillow, an inflatable slide, and playing at natural green space. They also have some educational programs for school trips, certain groups, and corporate. You can visit the ranch at 5001 CR Wood Rd, Gastonia, or make an advance consultation through their website.

