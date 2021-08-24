$9,999 funding for Mecklenburg COVID-19 outreach initiatives

Joel Muniz/Unsplash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC – Mecklenburg County Public Health is accepting mini-grant proposals from organizations with innovative ideas to help vulnerable populations during COVID-19. The vulnerable populations include low-income, homeless, refugee, racial-ethnic minorities, immigrant, and other vulnerable populations within the county.

Organizations are allowed to request funds to propose new initiatives or to support existing initiatives. They will need to submit five pages length of a proposal that includes important information such as the full legal name of the organization, description and budget of the initiative, and the capacity of the organization. Detailed requirements for the proposal can be accessed on this website.

Mecklenburg County Public Health will evaluate the proposals based on the target of vulnerable populations, innovative ideas, organizational capacity, and budget. Selected proposals will be granted with the funding and must present a report about the initiatives to the Mecklenburg County Public Health at the end of the funding period.

The mini-grant is available for organized entities that meet these requirements:

A profit or non-profit organized entity Must be based in Mecklenburg County Must be registered, active, and complied with all explicit obligations of NC Secretary of State Must complete the Mecklenburg County vendor application process Must be a legal organization and cannot be banned from state or federal contracting

Interested applicants should prepare their proposals and send an email to 7. Autumn Watson, Senior Health Manager, COVID-19 Community Outreach, at Autumn.Watson@mecknc.gov. Applicants should submit the proposals no later than September 30, 2021. The government will get back to you to notify the receipt of proposals via email within two business days.

