Mecklenburg County requires all people to wear face covers at indoor public places

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC –The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners issued the Public Health Rule that required all people to wear face-covering in indoor public places, regardless their vaccination status.

The Public Health Rule was issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 viruses and the new Delta variant. This rule will go into effect on August 31, 2021, and apply to all individuals aged at least 5 years old and above.

50 percent of the Mecklenburg County residents had been fully vaccinated. However, some people are not eligible for vaccination due to medical reasons. In order to protect those who are unable to get the shots, the face cover mandatory is needed despite the vaccination status.

The face cover mandatory remains the same regardless of vaccination status and practice of social distancing in indoor public places. Individuals are only allowed to take off their masks based on the certain situation such as:

Have a medical or behavioral condition or disability Children aged under five years old Actively eating or drinking Communicating with someone who needs lip reading Giving speech or performance with a minimum distance of 20 feet from audiences In enclosed and personal spaces such as home, private room, office, or personal vehicle For identification purposes Would be at risk if they wear masks at work A child whose parents or guardians are unable to put the mask on the child’s face In a condition where mask-wearing is not possible such as receiving dental services or swimming

When the positivity rate declines to 5 percent for 30 days with a low transmission rate, the Public Health Rule will be suspended. In the meantime, the government also urges all eligible individuals to get their vaccines immediately.

