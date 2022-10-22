Respawn Releases A New Teaser For Catalyst's New Abilities - Apex Legends Season 15

Catalystfrom Apex Legends

As Apex Legends Season 14 nears its end, a new exciting legend to be released is bound to happen. Respawn has now formally revealed that the new Legend will be Catalyst and with their most recent tweet, they have also leaked some of her abilities and we will break that all down here.

Who Is Catalyst?

Catalyst is one of the Legends that was leaked months ago along with other Legends like Vantage and New Castle. According to those leaks, Catalyst is a Ferromancer who is passively capable of reinforcing other structures surrounding her. Any in-depth explanation of Catalyst's lore is still quite limited, although we could safely assume that she is connected with one of our current set of Legends — Cleo A.K.A. Seer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fqype_0igYyec300
From Apex Legend's most recent tweetin their Twitter page

Based on the recent teaser Respawn released on their Twitter page, Cleo (Seer) must have known Tressa (Catalyst) since childhood, which means that we can expect a lot of interesting interactions between them when as soon as Catalyst enters the Outlands.

News Content & New Abilities Revealed

Every time a new Legend is introduced into the outlands, it is only natural that they reveal a new map as a complimentary to their new Legend's lore and background. This was also the case for Horizon's map being Olympus, Ash on Storm Point, and Crypto to World's Edge.

Apex Legends' recent tweet revealed some interesting new ways for us to interact with the new map, such as the updraft that seemed to carry Catalyst upwards and allowed her to jump to the other side. Although, the huge spotlight was taken by Catalyst's ability reveals. Let's break them all down.

Ultimate Ability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IA01Z_0igYyec300
Catalyst Ultimatebased on Apex Legend's Teaser

Based on the teaser video, Catalyst will summon a wall of black goo that hinders any abilities from revealing her current location and stops bullets from penetrating to the other side with the exception of any hostile other Legends.

Fun fact, this ability was first meant to be an ability for a different Legend named Scryer. Details are in this video at timestamp of 3:02

Tactical Ability: Ferro Shot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcdvZ_0igYyec300
Catalyst tactical abilityfrom the teaser video

It seems to be quite similar to Ash's Arc Snare, Catalyst can shoot out Ferro liquid which will quickly harden and catch anything that passes through it and act as some sort of snare which will leave you defenseless against any other incoming attacks to follow.

Passive Ability: Reinforce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpz07_0igYyec300
Catalyst Passive Abilityfrom a leak video

Although the teaser video did not hint at signs of her passive ability, there were a lot of leaks regarding her passive ability and it was one that reinforces surrounding structures such as doors. For example, doors typically need to be kicked twice before it breaks, but Catalyst's passive strengthens this and requires 3 kicks before it breaks down.

Those are all the abilities that we can break down from their teaser video, I hope you enjoyed every last detail you learned about Catalyst. Tune in for more updates on Apex Legends by giving me a follow and let me know what you think of our exciting new legend by commenting it down below. See you around!

