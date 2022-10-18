Changes in God of War Ragnarok On Top Of What We Currently Know

As God of War Ragnarok is nearing its release, there have been many new leaks revealing more features on top of what we already know, while some will give players some idea of what kind of adventure awaits Kratos and Atreus.

Here are the 7 biggest changes to God of War Ragnarok:

God of War Ragnarok new realms from teaser screenshots

All Realms Unlocked

God of War 2018 had an eventful story that took Kratos and Atreus to many realms such as Midgard, Alfheim, Helheim, and more. Many of the other realms were still locked away during the God of War 2018 which won't be the case for God of War Ragnarok as Kratos and Atreus will be able to venture across all nine realms of the Norse Mythos such as Asgard, Vanaheim, and Svartalfheim.

Santa Monica Studio has also confirmed that each realm is currently affected by Fimbulwinter in different ways, so we can't expect that all other realms will be frozen just like how Midgard is. Although, "different ways" can mean that there are a lot of different surprises in store for the father and son throughout their adventure.

God of War Ragnarok Atreus from teaser screenshots

Atreus

The God of War 2018 did a splendid job portraying the unique and distinct characteristics of each person (or god) in the game, making these characters a fundamental part of the game – one of them being Atreus.

Atreus served as more of an annoyance for enemies in the first game rather than an actual threat. Now in God of War Ragnarok, three years have passed since his adventure began and he is no longer the young boy we remember him to be. Atreus has grown to be more mature and reliable, in fact, God of War Ragnarok showcased some of Atreus's new abilities. One of his unique abilities is summoning a deer which can be used as a mount for him and aid him in taking down his foes.

Tyr in God of War Ragnarok from teaser screenshots

The God of War of 2 Mythologies

One of the most remarkable components of the 2018 God of War's environment in the reboot was the continually obvious absence of Tyr. Tyr, being the Norse god of war, was an essential figure in the previous game because he allowed Atreus to see an alternative to how supreme god powers can be used for the weak and this thought softened Kratos's position as a god of war.

In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus were desperately looking for Tyr and finally finds him in a sullen state and still with beautiful shimmering eyes. Although he seemed far different than the glorious stories they have heard, it seems that they will perhaps convince him in joining their fight against Odin and Thor.

Personally, I imagine that the interaction between 2 gods of war and seeing how they might see things differently is by far the most interesting thing that you (or everybody) might want to see.

Angrboda from God of War Ragnarok from teaser screenshots

A New Love Interest

During the God of War 2018, Atreus slowly learns of his godhood and its responsibilities. In God of War Ragnarok, Atreus has matured and is ready for new responsibilities, one of these perhaps might lead to a romantic relationship with a woman named Angrboda. In Norse Mythology, Angrboda is one of Loki's many lovers. As Santa Monica Studio introduces her to the new list of characters, we might be able to encounter their awkward early stages of beings destined for each other.

God of War Ragnarok new enemies from teaser screenshots

More Enemies

One of the issues some players have faced during the God of War 2018 was the lack of enemy variety which leads to repetitive gameplay. But now that Kratos and Atreus's exploits have sparked the attention of many higher beings in the Norse Mythos, these Nordic gods couldn't help but send in a much diverse variety of enemies to go after them.

One of these interesting new enemies is the Dreki: a giant reptilian creature from the Svartalfheim realm, as well as Bipedal lizard-like creatures called Grims which also comes in different variants.

God of War Ragnarok new Shield abilities from teaser screenshots

The Shield Mechanics

In God of War 2018, the shield was a very useful tool depending on the specific type of situation, although certain types of players might not even get the chance to fully utilize it. In God of War Ragnarok however, it seems that the shield was given a more prominent role to play.

The game featured 2 different types of shields for players to choose from, with each having unique mechanics and abilities. The first type is the 'Dauntless Shield' which gives players a small parry window, however, when you time it right you will be able to slam the ground to unleash an Area-of-Effect stun to send enemies flying. On the other hand, we have the 'Stone Wall Shield' which absorbs and stores damage instead of parrying, it is capable of sending out shockwaves after storing enough damage from foes.

God of War Ragnarok frozen Lake of Nine from teaser screenshots

The Lake of Nine

The Lake of Nine served as the central location for the God of War 2018 game, it is the place where players will always come back time and time again to travel to different realms. At the beginning of God of War Ragnarok, the entire realm was caught in the middle of Fimbulwinter and the Lake of Nine has completely frozen over into thick ice.

The Lake of Nine freezing means that traversing across it has changed, instead of a boat, Kratos and Atreus will be using a sled being pulled by a pair of wolves.