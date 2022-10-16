League of Legends: Wild Rift Gives Away a Free Random Skin Capsule in this New Event

It's been another fun year since League of Legends: Wild Rift has been releasing new characters, cool skins, and exciting events. This time, they plan to celebrate their Riftiversary by releasing an exciting new event filled with many rewards called the "Power Spike Party"

As thanks from, they packed this new event with tons of rewards starting October 12, 2022 up until October 25, 2022 UTC.

It will be easy to get your reward during this event because you will only need to log in to the game while the event is live to earn seven different rewards. Worry not, because you will not be required to login seven days consecutively to be fully rewarded, so make sure to log in a total of 7 days during the event.

1 - Homeguard Trail | 2 - Icon | 3 - Cake Bauble | 4 - Champion Chest | 5 - Icon Chest | 6 - Bauble Chest | 7 - Emote Chest (From in-game screenshots)

After logging in, there will be more rewards to welcome you into the party! There will be event missions that are easy to accomplish during the day. You will only be required to play one match a day to complete the mission of the day, finishing these missions up until the seventh day will reward you a free random skin capsule.

7 day mission for a free skin capsule (From in-game screenshots)

Excited to hear about what skins you will get on that seventh day mission, share it with your friends to let them know of this exciting new event. I would love to hear more of your thoughts on this even, comment it down below and see you around! Happy Riftiversary!

