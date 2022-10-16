League of Legends: Wild Rift Gives Away a Free Random Skin Capsule in this New Event

Jerid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkuOy_0iXiMmNq00
League of Legends: Wild Rift Support Page Power Spike Party

It's been another fun year since League of Legends: Wild Rift has been releasing new characters, cool skins, and exciting events. This time, they plan to celebrate their Riftiversary by releasing an exciting new event filled with many rewards called the "Power Spike Party"

As thanks from, they packed this new event with tons of rewards starting October 12, 2022 up until October 25, 2022 UTC.

It will be easy to get your reward during this event because you will only need to log in to the game while the event is live to earn seven different rewards. Worry not, because you will not be required to login seven days consecutively to be fully rewarded, so make sure to log in a total of 7 days during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ki6lw_0iXiMmNq00
1 - Homeguard Trail | 2 - Icon | 3 - Cake Bauble | 4 - Champion Chest | 5 - Icon Chest | 6 - Bauble Chest | 7 - Emote Chest(From in-game screenshots)

After logging in, there will be more rewards to welcome you into the party! There will be event missions that are easy to accomplish during the day. You will only be required to play one match a day to complete the mission of the day, finishing these missions up until the seventh day will reward you a free random skin capsule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJaQd_0iXiMmNq00
7 day mission for a free skin capsule(From in-game screenshots)

Excited to hear about what skins you will get on that seventh day mission, share it with your friends to let them know of this exciting new event. I would love to hear more of your thoughts on this even, comment it down below and see you around! Happy Riftiversary!

If you would like to continue being up-to-date to these kinds of news, considering clicking that follow button too!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# League of Legends# Wild Rift# Mobile Games# Video Games# News

Comments / 0

Published by

A video game enthusiast, as well as a man who writes colorful text for a living (as a programmer).

N/A
3 followers

More from Jerid

Changes in God of War Ragnarok On Top Of What We Currently Know

As God of War Ragnarok is nearing its release, there have been many new leaks revealing more features on top of what we already know, while some will give players some idea of what kind of adventure awaits Kratos and Atreus.

Read full story

Dead Space Remake and its Newest Features Revealed

EA has recently dropped a trailer for a remake of the classic 2008 sci-fi horror video game — Dead Space. Developed by EA Motive for the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC using the Frostbite Engine, which was known to be used to develop popular games such as Battlefield, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Star Wars: Battlefront.

Read full story

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases a new trailer and these are their new features

Terastallizing animationfrom Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer. The Pokemon Company have released another trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, in addition to new details and pictures showcasing many of their new exciting features within the game which includes picnics, a new pokemon, and so much more!

Read full story

Respawn releases an epic Ash skin based off an Oni this Halloween

Ash from Apex Legends appears to be in a skin based off an Onifrom Apex Legends. Respawn has released a new teaser of the new "Fight or Fright" event featuring the upcoming game modes that will take place in the outlands for starting October 4 until November 1, 2022. One of them is the 'Shadow Royale' game mode, which will be available on the community's favorite map — Olympus. To make the new game modes even more frightening, Respawn has set the Olympus at night time along with the rest of the other maps.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy