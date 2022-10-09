Dead Space Remake and its Newest Features Revealed

Dead Space gameplay from the trailer

EA has recently dropped a trailer for a remake of the classic 2008 sci-fi horror video game — Dead Space. Developed by EA Motive for the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC using the Frostbite Engine, which was known to be used to develop popular games such as Battlefield, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Star Wars: Battlefront.

The game trailer suggests that it will use the same story as the original Dead Space from 2008. For those who are new to Dead Space, the story revolves around a CEC engineer named Isaac Clarke, who was sent to answer a distress call from the USG Ishimura and was soon forced to survive nightmarish circumstances which involved flesh tearing monsters lurking the shadows.

Dead Space is well known for the blood and gore present all around the environment, whether it be on the floor or the ceiling. The developers has improved a ton of the horrifying aspects of the game and I would love to break it all down for, so lets get right into it.

Warning: Blood and gore screenshots may be appear below

The Peeling System

Dead Space gameplay from the trailer

The Necromorphs are monstrous creatures unlike anything humanity has seen before, have been reconstructed to work around a "Peeling System". This introduces a brand new mechanic involving layers of flesh, tendons and bones breaking, tearing and shattering in different horrifying ways.

This new system works similarly with how your protagonist, Isaac Clarke, displays his health bar behind his back.

Intensity Director

Dead Space gameplay from the trailer

With the new "Intensity Director", plays will now truly feel the weight of every decision they make as Isaac Clarke. This new system dynamically adjusts what may show up in Isaac's encounters, from Necromorph spawns and how they will choose to attack. Isaac's heartbeat, breathing and exertions also adjusts based on his stress level to provide players immediate feedback of Isaac's current mental, emotional and physical state.

The developers have purposely made the game darker as it contributes to the fear factor of the unknown. Additionally, the developers have added a new audio and visual overhaul into the game, meaning that steam and light particles will be capable of blocking your vision to leave you vulnerable to any surprise attacks. The new audio effects also allow players to hear the sound of hot steam wooshing as a Necromorph passes by, just imagining a steamy room filled with Necromorphs gives me the creeps!

Here is a sample video from "GameV" demonstrating a simulation of how the steam/light behaves in the Dead Space remake (6:15) Dead Space Gameplay

Let Isaac's Beautiful Voice Be Heard!

While some people believed that Isaac's silence all throughout the game contributed to the horror factor of the game and some found it as a reason for its flaws, the developers have finally decided to give the protagonist a bunch of voice lines. The original voice actor of Isaac Clarke from the original Dead Space, Gunner Wright, was fortunately given the role.

This new remake was designed to make the players feel the horrifying experience the living nightmare in every way possible, without any loading screens or camera cuts to keep us on our toes for anything that might happen.

Dead Space was announced to be released on January 27th, 2023. Tune in for more updates and let me know what you think of the new remake by commenting it down below. See ya around!