Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases a new trailer and these are their new features

Terastallizing animation from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer

The Pokemon Company have released another trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, in addition to new details and pictures showcasing many of their new exciting features within the game which includes picnics, a new pokemon, and so much more!

Let's break them down into a list below.

Tera Raid with 3 other players from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer

Terastallizing and Tera Raids!

Terastallizing is a new mechanic that's been introduced into the game. Terastallizing is a phenomenon that allows Pokemons to receive a boost to moves that match their Tera type and receive even more if their Tera type and their chosen move match that of their original types. Each Pokemon may only have one Tera type at a time, while dual-type Pokemons become a single-type once they Terastallize.

Tera Raid Battles are a completely new battle format where you will team up with three other Trainers to take on a Terastallized wild Pokémon within a time limit. Tera Raid is a new battle design unique to Paldea, it is where you will team up with three different Trainers to take on a Terastallized wild Pokémon inside a period limit. Take note that these raids involve an exciting fight with a BIG Terastallized pokemon.

Picnic with your Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer

Picnics with your best buddies!

You can have picnics anywhere in the region while investigating the locale's tremendously unsettled areas with your Pokemon. Picnics allow you to take some time to relax with your best buddies while you enjoy the sweet scent of nature, wherever you might be.

While on a picnic, your Pokemon team will come out to play around with you. You will be given options to either bathe your Pokemon or set up a table that is fully customizable allowing you to change your tablecloth and cups to your liking where you can start preparing some sandwiches for your Pokemon to enjoy.

Sandwich Time!

You can make a wide range of sandwiches at a Picnic. In the beginning, a set of different ingredients will be presented in front of you, ingredients such as ham, cucumber, tomato, and many more mouth-watering ingredients! With a ton amount of ingredients, means a ton of other recipes yet to be discovered so let your imagination go wild!

Each sandwich you create will be able to restore your Pokemon's health, in addition to that, all the time you put into your culinary masterpiece will be worth the effort because of the unique effects that it may give to your Pokemon.

The More The Merrier!

You can also spend some quality time with your friends with the use of the Union Circle. Trainers can always hop into another player's Picnic to make tasty new sandwich recipes together or take a group photo to celebrate the occasion. Such lively occasions together can sometimes lead you to discover an egg along the way too.

Taking a snap to set as your profile picture from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer

Let The World Know You With The Profile App

Yes! There will be a new profile application where you can see what you've accomplished throughout your journey as a Pokemon trainer. For example, your profile will display the number of badges you have currently accumulated along with how far you have gone on completing your Pokedex, and surprisingly, the number of sandwich recipes you've found!

In addition to that, a camera app will be made available which will allow you to make an impression that best fits your personality. Just find your best buddies, find the right angle, and snap!