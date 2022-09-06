A Roofing Company in Alabama Shares Roofing Statistics for 2022

You cannot ignore roofing. You must maintain your house. This includes replacing or repairing the roof and taking care of it. The last four years have seen an increase in sales for roofing contractors, from 2018 through 2021.

This shows that the roofing industry has a lot of potential right now. However, it is not clear how the industry will perform in the future.

Here are some vital statistics about the roofing industry that will help you understand the current situation and what the future holds.

Roofing Statistics From Flickr

An Overview of the Roofing Statistics

Globally, the roofing industry's market value was $102.4 billion in 2020. This figure is expected to rise to $156.0 billion in 2030. New opportunities have been created in the market by advancements in roofing materials and technologies. Rapid urbanization globally is predicted to boost market growth.

The market will be driven by many other factors, including eco-friendly roofing products, efficient roofing solutions, growing construction activities and many other factors. A small portion of market growth could be hampered by high market penetration, high installation cost, and low market penetration.

Marketing Statistics in the Roofing Industry

The Roofing Industry Market is expected expand over the next five years. These key statistics and trends will help to understand the industry's future growth.

The industry growth rate for US roofing industry contractors was 3.8% by 2021.

The USA has approximately 108.069 roofing contractors.

In 2021 the market value of roofing industry was $51.9 billion.

The market for roofing has experienced steady growth over the years, earning over five billion dollars.

The US will see an increase in demand for roofing projects as more people live longer.

Because green roofing is so popular, houses can now resist persistent flooding.

Indicators suggest that roofing demand is expected to rise at 4% annually, which will result in a net worth of over 10 billion dollars.

Roofing Industry Employment Statistics

A vast network of roofers is available in different regions throughout the US. They represent 54% in the market. These are the basic statistics on employment in roofing:

The number of roofers has increased by 15% since 2018.

There are currently around 220,000 roofing workers, which represents an increase of nearly 30,000 in the past three years.

Most US roofers work in large companies as contractors.

At both the entry and professional level, roofing workers in the USA are offered handsome salaries. They average $20 an hour.

In addition, overtime accounts to $6,000 annually in roofer’s pay. This includes benefits like life insurance, health insurance, paid leaves, and insurance.

If rates remain at the current rate, then roofers could experience extraordinary growth in entry-level positions.

The Future Statistics of the Roofing Industry

In the United States, the roofing market reached $15.47 Billion in 2021. These roofing industry statistics will continue to grow by approximately 3.50% between 2020-2027. The roofing industry is expected to be worth approximately $18.96 million by 2027.

These two factors are crucial to this rapid growth: technological advancements and rapid urbanization. The industry's average annual growth is estimated to rise five percent in the coming year.

It is a lucrative sector that is unlikely to change in the near future. Economists believe that the industry will reach 19 billion dollars by 2022. That's more than what was initially predicted.

Roofers participating in surveys foresaw an increase in job opportunities, customer spending, and employment. The product segment of the roofing industry accounts for approximately 65%. Other elements of roofing are stable but have not experienced significant growth.