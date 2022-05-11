Neurofeedback for Depression: Might It Be the Key to a Happier You?

The pandemic has reached every corner of the world and is spreading at an alarming rate. According to the latest data from World Health Organization (WHO), depression and anxiety cases climbed to 25% during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This rate is even higher when we factor in the under-reporting of cases.

A person suffering from depression can feel trapped and alone, unable to break out of its suffocating grip. It is a hard-to-diagnose condition that can have a debilitating effect on an individual’s ability to function. However, there may be a non-invasive and practical answer to this problem — Neurofeedback.

In a study published in the National Library of Medicine, researchers tested the impact of neurofeedback on the symptoms and electrophysiological disturbances of a group of patients with major depressive disorder. All of the participants in the study were undergoing some form of psychological therapy to help their depression at the start of the experiment. Half of the group received neurofeedback treatment, while the other half received none.

Researchers tracked the progress of these groups for eight weeks. They found that the group with neurofeedback treatment saw significant reductions in their symptoms of anxiety and depression compared with the no-treatment group. While initial findings suggest that the effect of neurofeedback on depression is only short-term, this is a significant breakthrough as it suggests that otherwise, long-term benefits of neurofeedback are likely to emerge.

In future studies, researchers should continue to investigate whether neurofeedback can help individuals suffering from major depressive disorder feel better about themselves and regain their ability to function normally again. There is also some hope that it might help stem or prevent further progression of symptoms if they are already present. Furthermore, these findings constitute a significant step forward in understanding the potential for neurofeedback to be used to treat other complex psychiatric disorders