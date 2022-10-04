Respawn releases an epic Ash skin based off an Oni this Halloween

Ash from Apex Legends appears to be in a skin based off an Oni from Apex Legends

Respawn has released a new teaser of the new "Fight or Fright" event featuring the upcoming game modes that will take place in the outlands for starting October 4 until November 1, 2022. One of them is the 'Shadow Royale' game mode, which will be available on the community's favorite map — Olympus. To make the new game modes even more frightening, Respawn has set the Olympus at night time along with the rest of the other maps.

Skin leaks from the Fight or Fright Event teaser from Apex Legends

Additionally, new leaks of the Halloween-themed cosmetics for Ash, Seer, Octane, Revenant and other legends was leaked and will be released out into the outlands for a limited time during the event.

The "Fight or Fright" event will start from October 4 and will end on November 1, 2022. Respawn has created a break down of the event and scheduled game modes that will change once per week.

Week 1

The first week will feature the long awaited Shadow Royale game mode, which will be available from October 4 until 11. This fun (and frightening) game mode will take place on Olympus and will only come up every once in a while, so make sure to try it out with your friends.

Week 2

The second week will be another round of Gun Run game mode from the last release, although the map is not yet official, the game mode will be available from October 11 to 18.

Week 3

The third following week will be a Control game mode which will be available from October 18 to 25, pictures and other leaks suggests that it may seem to set out in King's Canyon this time.

Week 4

Lastly, to end the month with the most frightening way possible, another round of Shadow Royale will be available from October 25 to November 1. The schedule was revealed during the teaser as shown in the picture below.

leaked Fight or Fright Event Schedule from Apex Legends

Personally, I am really excited for the upcoming new skin for Ash. The mask and shoulder pauldrons give us an idea that the design was solely inspired by an Oni that are found in the famous Japanese folklores. What are you excited about? Let me know by commenting it down below.