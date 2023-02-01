Debating the Suppression of Alternative Energy Sources: Was Tesla Ahead of His Time?

Nikola Tesla, a brilliant inventor who made numerous discoveries about etheric energy, was an early pioneer in this field. Photo by U. P. Klyak

We are becoming more reliant on traditional energy sources, which is cause for concern as the current energy crisis worsens and energy restrictions become the norm.

Power-hungry energy companies have engineered this fabricated energy crisis over decades and are now turning to renewable energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines.

While many alternative energy sources have been developed, many of them have remained hidden from public view due to concerns about their impact on the status quo.

Nikola Tesla, a great inventor who discovered many things about etheric energy, was an early innovator in this field. This power source is derived from nature and can be converted into electricity.

Thanks to Tesla's research, we now have electrical devices that can run entirely on the sun's and the cosmos' radiant radiation, with no need for a battery or other external power source.

Tesla patented his Tesla coil, which harnessed radiant energy, in 1901. By harvesting energy from the air, this device has the potential to provide electricity to electronic devices.

Tesla's goal was to provide free power to everyone by tapping into the Earth's electrical energy via his stationary wave system. Many of his innovations, however, were only partially realized because his work was suppressed by conventional energy companies afraid of losing their monopolies.

Influential people have also tried to stifle ideas for alternative energy sources such as wireless power transmission, air energy extraction, and embedding energy technologies into wall paint.

These ideas could provide an infinite supply of energy and end the energy crisis for good.

Finally, given the increasing urgency of the energy crisis, it is time to unleash the untapped potential of alternative energy sources.

Nikola Tesla's pioneering work with etheric energy, as well as his vision of a world without wires and accessible power for all, serve as a reminder of the potential that exists when we tap into the energy of the universe and push the boundaries of human ingenuity.