Don't Lose Your Medicaid Coverage: Navigating the New Upcoming Changes

To protect the millions of Medicaid recipients, states must act. Photo by Images Money

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to impact the nation, many people rely on Medicaid to meet their healthcare needs. However, with the end of the continuous coverage requirement, many are concerned about losing their coverage.

In December, Congress passed its year-end omnibus spending bill, which established the date of April 1, 2023, for resuming Medicaid terminations, and set standards to help mitigate coverage losses as the requirement ends.

With millions of people relying on Medicaid, states must take action to preserve coverage. According to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, preliminary data show that nearly 91 million people were enrolled in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as of September 2022, an increase of 19.8 million people or 27.9 percent since February 2020.

To help preserve Medicaid coverage, states must take the necessary steps. First, they must ensure that individuals are aware of the changes to the continuous coverage requirement and its impact on their coverage.

This notification can be done through targeted outreach and education efforts, such as advertising campaigns and community events.

Second, states must work to minimize the number of individuals who lose their coverage by implementing targeted enrollment and retention strategies.

This may involve working with providers and other stakeholders to ensure that individuals have the information and resources they need to maintain their coverage.

Finally, states must ensure that Medicaid remains affordable for individuals and families. This may involve exploring options for expanding Medicaid or finding ways to reduce the program's costs, such as implementing delivery system reforms or reducing administrative costs.

The end of the continuous coverage requirement will have a significant impact on millions of people who rely on Medicaid for their healthcare needs.

By taking proactive steps to preserve coverage, states can help ensure that individuals and families continue to have access to the health care they need.

Medicaid is an essential program for millions of Americans, providing crucial healthcare coverage to those in need.

With the end of the continuous coverage requirement, states must take action to preserve this coverage and ensure that individuals and families can access the health care they need.

By working together and taking proactive steps, we can help ensure that Medicaid remains a viable and affordable option for all.