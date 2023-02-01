Nigerian Banks Under Investigation for Data Breach: GTB and Zenith Bank

GTB and Zenith Bank, two Nigerian Financial Institutions, are Being Investigated for a Possible Data Breach. Photo by Courtesy Zenith Bank

Two of Nigeria's most prominent financial institutions, GTB and Zenith Bank, are under scrutiny after the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau opened an inquiry into possible data breaches.

Allegations of improper disclosure of financial records to a third party and unauthorized access to and processing of personal data prompted the NDPB to initiate an inquiry.

Due to this trend, the public is worried about the safety of their financial and identification data.

Hacking Is A Growing Threat in the Digital Age

Information security breaches are a major issue for modern businesses and consumers alike. Information such as social security numbers, bank account numbers, and credit card numbers are especially vulnerable to theft in this age of widespread internet use.

Identity theft, monetary loss, and exposure of private information are some potential outcomes of a data breach.

The Importance of Safeguarding Financial Records

Financial and personally identifiable information are two of the most private types of data that bank customers typically give to them. Therefore, banks must take all required measures to safeguard sensitive data against theft and breaches.

Financial institutions are tasked with keeping their customers' information safe and secure, and if they fail to do so, they risk losing their customers' trust and possibly even their business.

Comparison of GTB and Zenith Bank

When it comes to banking in Nigeria, GTB and Zenith Bank are two of the most well-known names. Both offer a full suite of services, from retail and business banking to investment banking and wealth management.

As a result of their massive clientele, major financial institutions must employ stringent policies and safeguards to keep their clients' private information safe.

Summary of the Current Data Breach Investigation

After receiving complaints about a data breach from GTB and Zenith Bank, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau has begun looking into the matter.

Allegations of improper disclosure of financial records to a third party and inappropriate access to and processing of personal data prompted the probes.

What the search will reveal and what action the banks will take to remedy the situation remain open questions.

How to Protect Yourself From a Data Breach

As a customer of GTB, Zenith Bank, or any other bank, you should take the same security measures you would take with any other financial institution. Here are 3 suggestions from the banks below.

1. Keep your passwords and personal details safe.

2. Don't use a public Wi-Fi network for anything sensitive.

3. On a regular basis, review your bank statements for any unusual or unauthorized transactions. If you want to keep an eye on your credit report, consider subscribing to a monitoring service.

Conclusion

Data security has never been more critical than it is now, and the investigation into the alleged data breach at GTB and Zenith Bank is a stark reminder of that.

Individuals should also take measures to protect themselves from the risk of data breaches, just as financial institutions must make efforts to protect their clients' private information.