Los Angeles, CA

Meet Abby Posner: The Multitalented Genre-Fluid Musician Taking the LA Scene by Storm

Jot Beat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYEBx_0kXNQQgv00
Audiences have been left in awe of Abby's versatility as a musician after witnessing one of her spirited performances.

Abby Posner has been a fixture in the Los Angeles music scene for the past 18 years. Her musical approach, which fuses folk, roots, electronic, and pop, has earned her a reputation as one of the city's most diverse musicians.

Abby's passionate performances have wowed audiences with her ability to play almost any instrument she touches.

Her Musical Background

Abby, a CalArts graduate, has written and produced music for international commercials, television shows, films, and radio broadcasts. Her work has appeared on major television shows like "Maggie," "The Fosters," "This American Life," "The Art of More," and "Last Tango in Halifax," as well as in advertisements for Facebook, Viacom-CBS, and the CW's "Kung Fu."

Abby's music has also gained international acclaim, with appearances on television shows in China, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Abby has also appeared on popular television shows such as "GLEE," where she played the banjo and guitar, and "Freeform's" "Famous In Love," where she also played the banjo. She's also appeared live on news shows like "KCAL 9" and "Good Day LA."

Composing Film Music

"Across Land Across Sea," "Through Their Eyes," the Oscar-winning short animation "Elizabeth Sees," and the Oscar-winning documentary "Lady Buds" are among Abby's film compositions.

Despite her hectic schedule, Abby finds time to perform and travel across the United States, demonstrating her musical talent.

Recognition and Awards

Since signing with Gary Calamar's licensing organization, Laurel Canon, in 2016, Abby's reputation as a great musician has grown. She has opened for legendary acts such as PHRANC, Sierra Hull, and Dustbowl Revival, and she has released a number of albums both solo and with her band, Abby & The Myth. In 2023, she will release two albums through Blackbird Music Label.

Abby received the Carl Gage "Give Me Shelter in Place" Songwriting Award from the Topanga Folk Festival for her original song "Blind Spots" in 2020.

Furthermore, her composition "Emergency Use Only" came in second place in the 18th Annual International Acoustic Music Awards. After signing with her booking firm, Baker Booking, Folk Alliance International recognized her talent and invited her to perform at an official showcase in 2022.

Abby Posner's musical versatility and enthusiasm have earned her recognition as one of Los Angeles' most talented musicians. Abby's future in the music industry appears bright, owing to her ability to compose and score music, stage and television appearances, and awards and honors. Check out her YouTube channel and her official website!

