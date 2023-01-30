Doctor Who? Megyn Kelly Takes on Jill Biden's Degree in Twitter Feud

Dr. Biden holds two master's degrees and a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware, in addition to a bachelor's degree. Photo by JILL BIDEN/INSTAGRAM

Megyn Kelly has been widely criticized for her tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden, who was referred to as 'Dr. Jill Biden' during a 49ers game in San Francisco.

Kelly, a former Fox News host, tweeted, "I wonder if she realizes how it might appear to others. One should either have a real M.D. or work on their self-esteem."

Kelly's comments sparked a fierce debate on social media, with many pointing out that the First Lady holds a Doctoral Degree in Education and has been a teacher for decades.

A game-day announcer announced Dr. Biden as a special guest of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and received widespread applause.

Kelly's tweet received over 4.3 million views but only 30,000 likes, indicating widespread criticism of her comments.

Many Twitter users took issue with Kelly's remarks, arguing that the First Lady's academic title was earned through her vigorous study and years of experience as an educator.

Some even pointed out that using academic titles is common in politics, including in the U.S.

In response to Kelly's comments, Bryan Tyler Cohen asked, "Do you realize that getting a Ph.D. doesn't mean you're a medical doctor? Are you that ignorant, or are you just treating your audience as they are?"

Charlotte Clymer explained, "Dr. Jill Biden earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership at 55 after decades of serving as an educator and focusing on empowerment for community colleges, long before doing so was a trendy policy position. Correctly referring to her as Dr. Biden is the least we can do."

Dr. Biden holds two master's degrees and a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware, in addition to a bachelor's degree.

She has been a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. She has taught at a community college in Delaware, a public high school, and a psychiatric hospital for adolescents. In her memoir, she wrote, "Being a teacher is not what I do but who I am."

The debate over whether the First Lady should use her doctorate title emerged in 2020 when a Wall Street Journal article criticized her.

Despite the criticism, most people responding to Kelly's tweet appeared to defend the First Lady and her right to use her earned academic title. As Joyce Alene wrote, "When the worst criticism you can muster of the First Lady is her use of a title she legitimately earned..."