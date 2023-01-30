Utah Governor Sparks Controversy with Ban on Transgender Youth Health Care

New Law in Utah Limits Access to Gender-Transition Treatments for Minors Photo by Alexander Grey

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill on January 28th, 2023, that blocks minors from receiving gender-transition health care, making it the first state to take such a step in what is expected to be a wave of legislation to restrict transgender rights.

The law prohibits transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming surgery and imposes an indefinite ban on hormone therapy, with limited exceptions. Governor Cox, a Republican, stated that the ban was necessary until more research could be conducted on the long-term effects of these treatments.

Prominent medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, and American Academy of Pediatrics, have dismissed the notion that gender-affirming care causes harm to transgender children or adults.

A small group of medical professionals has expressed concerns over the potential long-term effects of puberty blockers, a form of gender-affirming care, on bone density.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Utah stated that the law violates the Constitution's due process and equal protection rights. Aaron Welcher, a spokesman for the ACLU of Utah, said, "Legislators and the governor claim to have concern for Utah's youth but ignore the medical professionals who care for them, the parents who love them, and the young people themselves."

Governor Cox, one of two GOP governors, rejected a bill prohibiting transgender students from joining girls' sports.

He based this decision on the elevated suicide rates among trans youth and the worries of trans advocates about the bill's effect on trans children's mental health. Despite this, the Utah Legislature went ahead to override the governor's veto.

Moreover, states such as Utah, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, and Tennessee have passed laws limiting transgender youth's ability to receive gender-transition treatment.

Federal judges in Arkansas and Alabama have temporarily prevented these laws from being enforced while awaiting the results of court challenges.

More than 25 states have seen Republican lawmakers propose over 150 bills aimed at limiting the rights of transgender individuals.

Of these bills, over a dozen target gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth, including surgical or hormonal therapy for gender dysphoria.

In Oklahoma and South Carolina, bills propose criminalizing all gender-affirming care for those under 26, while Kansas and Mississippi have proposed to ban such care for those under 21.

The measure signed by Governor Cox on Saturday is part of a growing trend in states to restrict transgender rights, raising concerns over the impact on the health and well-being of transgender youth.

The medical community and transgender advocates will continue to fight for the rights of transgender individuals as the issue becomes increasingly contentious.