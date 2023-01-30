Massive Nursing Diploma Fraud Uncovered: Over 7,600 People Duped

25 Individuals Charged in Nationwide Scheme to Sell Fake Nursing Diplomas Photo by Ron Lach

Twenty-five recruiters and school officials from five states were charged with participating in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas, according to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and law enforcement.

The charges were part of Operation Nightingale, which resulted in search warrants being executed in Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas.

The three accused schools, Siena College in New York, Palm Beach School of Nursing in Florida, and Sacred Heart International Institute in Florida, have all been closed.

They are accused of issuing over 7,600 fraudulent diplomas, which cost as much as $15,000 each. The fake diploma recipients could take the national nursing board exam and work as licensed practical or registered nurses.

According to Chad Yarbrough, the FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge, the concern arising from this investigation is that over 7,600 individuals across the country possess fraudulent nursing credentials and could be working in critical healthcare positions, treating patients. Although no harm has been reported, some individuals with fraudulent credentials may still work in healthcare.

The recruiters, associated with each school, are charged with locating prospective nurses who lacked proper documentation and then allegedly producing fake diplomas and transcripts, falsely stating that these individuals had completed their courses.

This alleged fraud raises public safety concerns and tarnishes the reputation of nurses who have completed the demanding clinical and coursework required for their professional licenses and employment.

The 25 individuals in the scheme face charges of engaging in and plotting wire fraud, with a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Individual state licensing boards will determine the disciplinary action against the nurses who utilized fraudulent diplomas to pass the national board exam and secure employment.

According to HHS-OIG Special Agent in Charge Omar Perez Aybar, this is a truly astonishing and remarkably audacious scheme. The fraudulent diploma scheme undermines public trust in the healthcare system and puts patients at risk.

The charges serve as a reminder of the importance of verifying credentials and ensuring that only qualified individuals are allowed to practice in healthcare.