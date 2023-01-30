USDA Strengthens Organic Standards, Effective March 2023

Protecting Consumers and Promoting Integrity in the Organic Food Industry Photo by Courtesy USDA

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) has recently imposed new requirements for foods labeled as organic to crack down on fraud and improve oversight.

The new rule strengthens the enforcement of the USDA's strict definitions of organic, which must rely on natural and biological farming methods.

The new rule requires certification from the USDA's National Organic Program for all imported organic food and increases certifications for businesses along the supply chain.

The rule also provides more authority for inspections, record-keeping, traceability, and fraud prevention practices.

The Organic Trade Association, which has advocated for the new rule, considers it the most significant change to organic regulations since the creation of the USDA organic food program.

The Association stated that the regulation "will do much to deter and detect organic fraud and protect organic integrity throughout the supply chain."

In 2021, sales of organic foods in the U.S. reached over $63 billion, with consumers willing to pay premium prices for products free of pesticides and contaminants.

Fresh produce, grains, and other foods are particularly vulnerable to fraud, as recently seen in a multimillion-dollar scheme to export non-organic grain to the U.S. as a certified organic product.

The new rule will take effect in March 2023, and companies will have a year to comply with the requirements.

This move by the USDA will help ensure the integrity of the organic food label and protect consumers willing to pay a premium for organic products.

It is a possible positive step in the right direction for the organic food industry and may help build consumer trust.